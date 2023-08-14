Ag Briefs: 85 year old Eldorado man dies in farm accident

Wisconsin State Farmer

ELDORADO, WI

Elderly Eldorado man dies in farm accident

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 85 year old man who died after becoming entangled in farm machinery over the weekend. According to law enforcement, rescue workers were called to W9111 Rose-Eld Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for the report of a man caught in an 8-foot mower behind a tractor. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown whether or not the victim experienced a medical condition prior to the incident. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

DETROIT, MI

Live frog found inside package of spinach?

A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store. The Detroit Free Press and WJBK-TV report that Amber Worrick of Southfield says she bought the sealed spinach package from a Meijer store. She says that when she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and let out a scream.

According to Associated Press, Worrick says she returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave Worrick a refund. A Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development spokesperson says the store should have contacted the agency so it could investigate.

WEST ALLIS, WI

Crave selected as Grand Master cheesemaker

For the second year in a row, judges couldn't resist awarding cheesemaker Brian Crave the title of Grand Master Cheesemaker during the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products contest. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese's chocolate mascarpone earned the highest point total out of all 51 class winners from across the state of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board reported that the auction of the top dairy products netted $50,155 for student scholarships and dairy programs.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Compeer Financial Returns $150M to Member-Owners

Compeer Financial announced the return of $150 million in patronage payments to eligible member-owners this August. This marks a significant milestone as the cooperative celebrates reaching $1 billion in patronage returns since its formation in 2017. This marks the second of two patronage payments made to member-owners in 2023 by Compeer Financial.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Are food prices going down in '23?

According to the Labor Department’s consumer price index, grocery prices rose more sharply after a string of smaller increases or declines, climbing 0.3%. That still pushed down the yearly increase to 3.6%. The cost of commodities such as wheat and corn had been falling because of easing global demand, USA TODAY reported.

Last month, the price of rice and bread both rose 0.9%, uncooked ground beef jumped 1.5% and cookies increased 0.8%.

But chicken and fish prices both slid 1.1%, bacon was down 0.7% and eggs declined 2.2%. That’s the fifth straight monthly decline for eggs after a string of sharp bird flu-related increases, and costs are now down 13.7% over the past year.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

National FFA membership sees 11% increase

With membership increasing 11 percent over last year, the National FFA Organization has hit a record-high enrollment of 945,988 students. The top five membership states of the organization are Texas, California, Georgia, Illinois, and North Carolina. This summer, Wisconsin FFA announced a record-breaking statewide membership of 25,248 members.

The growth across the U.S. has been fueled by the addition of 168 FFA chapters, bringing to 9,163 the total number of chapters in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AgDaily reported.

DENVER, CO

Fake meat struggles to maintain early sales momentum

Higher prices and consumer perceptions of plant-based meats have triggered a sharp decline in sales, according to CoBank. While consumers remain interested, the price of plant-based meats is often several dollars a pound higher than for equivalent meat and poultry products. Beyond cost, lingering negative perceptions surrounding taste, value and versatility are also obstacles the category has yet to overcome.

According to a recent CoBank report, the market for plant-based meats has likely reached a tipping point as the initial period of exceptional sales growth appears to be over.