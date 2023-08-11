2023 Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raises $403,150 for youth, scholarships

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin State Farmer

Brisk bidding inside the cavernous IH Case Coliseum at the Wisconsin State Fair, raised a total of $403,150 for youth livestock exhibitors participating in the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Aug. 9, 2023.

“Funds raised at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction support the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation’s mission to educate and support the Wisconsin State Fair youth livestock exhibitors”, said Bob Johnson, President of the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation in a news release. “These youth are the future of the Wisconsin livestock industry, and we were overwhelmed with the generosity of our auction supporters.”

In 2023, the GBRLA provided $32,000 in scholarship awards as well as over $15,000 to fund Wisconsin State Fair Junior Exhibitor Showmanship, Knowledge Master Showman, and Reserve Champion Awards.

Bucky Badger and the UW-Madison Marching Band roused the crowd gathered inside the Coliseum on a comfortable summer evening during the Fair's 10-day run. Joining in the fun was Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Randy Romanski.

Being able to sell a market animal at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Auction is a highlight of any young exhibitor showing livestock at the State Fair. The bidding started off strong, with auctioneer Gary Finley selling the Grand Champion Steer, exhibited by Tori Crisp of Union Grove to Kenosha Beef for $40,000.

Winning Bids

Grand Champion Barrow (Crossbred) exhibited by Ella Roehl of Darien, winning bid of $19,000 by Meijer and Tyson Foods

exhibited by Ella Roehl of Darien, winning bid of $19,000 by Meijer and Tyson Foods Grand Champion Market Lamb (Crossbred) exhibited by Brayden Bowers of Belmot, winning bid of $15,000 by Beer Capitol Distributing and Molson Coors

exhibited by Brayden Bowers of Belmot, winning bid of $15,000 by Beer Capitol Distributing and Molson Coors Reserve Grand Champion Steer (Crossbred) exhibited by Makinley Pohlman of Barneveld, Winning bid of $20,000 by Beechwood Sales & Service

exhibited by Makinley Pohlman of Barneveld, Winning bid of $20,000 by Beechwood Sales & Service Reserve Grand Champion Barrow (Crossbred) exhibited by Claire Duch of New London, Winning bid of $15,000 by Meijer

exhibited by Claire Duch of New London, Winning bid of $15,000 by Meijer Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb (Crossbred) exhibited by Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Winning bid of $10,000 by Badger State Ethanol

exhibited by Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Winning bid of $10,000 by Badger State Ethanol Grand Champion Bred and Owned Market Steer exhibited by Clara Henderson of East Troy, Winning bid of $15,00 by Wisconsin Souvenir Milk Caps

exhibited by Clara Henderson of East Troy, Winning bid of $15,00 by Wisconsin Souvenir Milk Caps Grand Champion Bred and Owned Market Barrow exhibited by Samantha Rake of Lodi, Winning bid of $9,000 by Leff’s Lucky Town

exhibited by Samantha Rake of Lodi, Winning bid of $9,000 by Leff’s Lucky Town Grand Champion Bred and Owned Market Lamb exhibited by Wyatt Nixon of Delevan, Winning bid $14,000 by Planet Earth Agronomy

exhibited by Wyatt Nixon of Delevan, Winning bid $14,000 by Planet Earth Agronomy Champion Chianina Steer exhibited by Landon Rehberg of Elkhorn, Winning bid of $15,000 K&D Enterprises, Main Street County Store, Reproduction Provisions, Southern Lakes Plumbing and Heating, Four Seasons Storage, Ted Grant Farms

exhibited by Landon Rehberg of Elkhorn, Winning bid of $15,000 K&D Enterprises, Main Street County Store, Reproduction Provisions, Southern Lakes Plumbing and Heating, Four Seasons Storage, Ted Grant Farms Champion Berkshire Barrow exhibited by Amanda Miklaszewski of Franksville, Winning bid of $8,000 by Interstate Parking and Statewide Fencing Inc.

exhibited by Amanda Miklaszewski of Franksville, Winning bid of $8,000 by Interstate Parking and Statewide Fencing Inc. Champion Hampshire Lamb exhibited by Lillianna Berget of Mineral Point, Winning bid of $7,000 by Meijer

exhibited by Lillianna Berget of Mineral Point, Winning bid of $7,000 by Meijer Champion Maine-Anjou Steer exhibited by Maggie Dutton of Darien, Winning bid of $6,500 by Keystone Light Motorsports

exhibited by Maggie Dutton of Darien, Winning bid of $6,500 by Keystone Light Motorsports Champion Poland China Barrow exhibited Talena Sprecher of Lone Rock, Winning bid of $7,000 by Giant Slide Inc, Tropics, Sky Fair, Mary Beth Carr, II Dog Enterprise, Crutchees Cheese-On-A-Stick

exhibited Talena Sprecher of Lone Rock, Winning bid of $7,000 by Giant Slide Inc, Tropics, Sky Fair, Mary Beth Carr, II Dog Enterprise, Crutchees Cheese-On-A-Stick Champion Natural Colored Lamb exhibited by Cate Cherney of Lavalle, Winning bid of $5,500 by Reyes Coca-Cola

exhibited by Cate Cherney of Lavalle, Winning bid of $5,500 by Reyes Coca-Cola Champion Hereford Steer exhibited by Brady Jones of Darlington, Winning bid of $13,000 by Interstate Parking and Statewide Fencing Inc.

exhibited by Brady Jones of Darlington, Winning bid of $13,000 by Interstate Parking and Statewide Fencing Inc. Champion Yorkshire Barrow exhibited by Dalton Bennett of Durand, IL, Winning bid of $7,000 by Souvenir Milk Caps

exhibited by Dalton Bennett of Durand, IL, Winning bid of $7,000 by Souvenir Milk Caps Champion Shropshire Lam b exhibited by Lainey Popp of Walworth, Winning bid of $7,000 by WE Energies Foundation

b exhibited by Lainey Popp of Walworth, Winning bid of $7,000 by WE Energies Foundation Champion Charolais Steer exhibited by Shade Bunker of Sparta, Winning bid of $7,500 by Meijer

exhibited by Shade Bunker of Sparta, Winning bid of $7,500 by Meijer Champion Hampshire Barrow exhibited by Owen Young of Edgerton, Winning bid of $8,000 by WE Energies Foundation

exhibited by Owen Young of Edgerton, Winning bid of $8,000 by WE Energies Foundation Champion AOB White Faced Lamb exhibited by Katie Walkington of Bristol, Winning bid of $4,000 by Saz’s Hospitality and Milwaukee Admirals

exhibited by Katie Walkington of Bristol, Winning bid of $4,000 by Saz’s Hospitality and Milwaukee Admirals Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer exhibited by Emma Selbrede of Sparta, Winning bid of $6,000 by WirePro Electric, Swanson Hoof Trimming, CP Home Improvements

exhibited by Emma Selbrede of Sparta, Winning bid of $6,000 by WirePro Electric, Swanson Hoof Trimming, CP Home Improvements Champion Duroc Barrow exhibited by Sara Kronberg of Milton, Winning bid of $10,000 by Evansville Community Boosters

exhibited by Sara Kronberg of Milton, Winning bid of $10,000 by Evansville Community Boosters Champion Oxford Lamb exhibited by Caleb Tracy of Blue River, Winning bid of $3,500 by Alsum Farms & Produce

exhibited by Caleb Tracy of Blue River, Winning bid of $3,500 by Alsum Farms & Produce Champion Angus Steer exhibited by Klay Lorentz of Woodville, Winning bid of $9,000 by Meijer and Tyson Foods

exhibited by Klay Lorentz of Woodville, Winning bid of $9,000 by Meijer and Tyson Foods Champion Chester White Barrow exhibited by Nicholas Duch of New London, Winning bid of $8,000 by Saz’s Hospitality

exhibited by Nicholas Duch of New London, Winning bid of $8,000 by Saz’s Hospitality Champion Southdown Lamb exhibited by Lexy Popp of Walworth, Winning bid of $3,500 by Walworth International, Farmer Brown Swine LLC

exhibited by Lexy Popp of Walworth, Winning bid of $3,500 by Walworth International, Farmer Brown Swine LLC Champion Simmental Steer exhibited by Neleah Bobolz, Winning bid of $16,000 by Molson Coors and Beer Capital Distributing, Blueprint Genetics, Mindemann Farms, Bovitec

exhibited by Neleah Bobolz, Winning bid of $16,000 by Molson Coors and Beer Capital Distributing, Blueprint Genetics, Mindemann Farms, Bovitec Champion Tamworth Barrow exhibited by Reece Theobald of Mt. Horeb, Winning bid of $5,000 by Advanced Fun Technology- Ejection Seat

exhibited by Reece Theobald of Mt. Horeb, Winning bid of $5,000 by Advanced Fun Technology- Ejection Seat Champion Dorset Lamb exhibited by Rylie Theis of Poynette, Winning bid of $5,500 by Meijer and Alsum Farms & Produce

exhibited by Rylie Theis of Poynette, Winning bid of $5,500 by Meijer and Alsum Farms & Produce Champion Shorthorn Steer exhibited by Bailey Abney of South Wayne, Winning bid of $10,500 by Cowan Cattle Co., TC Reds, C5 Farms

exhibited by Bailey Abney of South Wayne, Winning bid of $10,500 by Cowan Cattle Co., TC Reds, C5 Farms Champion Hereford Barrow exhibited by Abigail Helbach of Amherst, Winning bid of $3,500 by Case IH

exhibited by Abigail Helbach of Amherst, Winning bid of $3,500 by Case IH Champion AOB Steer exhibited by Madison Russel of Shullsburg, Winning bid of $16,000 by Case IH

exhibited by Madison Russel of Shullsburg, Winning bid of $16,000 by Case IH Champion Spotted Barrow exhibited by Chad Achenbach of Eastman, Winning bid of $6,500 by WI Pork Association

exhibited by Chad Achenbach of Eastman, Winning bid of $6,500 by WI Pork Association Champion Dairy Steer exhibited by Jorjianna Mejchar of Belgium, Winning bid of $13,000 by American Food Group

exhibited by Jorjianna Mejchar of Belgium, Winning bid of $13,000 by American Food Group Champion AOB Barrow exhibited by Kaila Cross of Poynette, Winning bid of $18,000 by Meijer, Kaycee Trust, Mindemann Farms, Leff’s Lucky Town, Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill, Bunzel’s, Blue Moon Tavern, Major Goolsby’s Fein Brothers, Ironwood Golf Course, Hot House Tavern, Trawicki Electric

Scholarship Winners

Prior to the auction, several junior exhibitors submitted applications and underwent interviews, vying for scholarship monies. The recipients are listed below: $3,000 recipient, Talena Sprecher, Lone Rock; $2,000 recipient, David Thompson, Woodville, Allison Loosen, Hartford, Lauren Jones, Darlington, and Madisyn Henderson, Kenosha.

$1,500 recipients: Sara Kronberg, Milton; Hailey Jentz, Belmont; Emily Zukowski, Menomonie; Cora Capatske, Ellsworth; Elizabeth Colwell, LaValle; and Abagail Stalbaum, Madison.

$1,000 recipients: Isabelle Doherty, Johnson Creek; Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station; Kyle Ellsworth, Elkhorn; Maya Weinkauf, Waterford; Ty Kershner, Lone Rock; Annamarie Aue, Auburndale; Isabel Roloff, Shawano; Brooke Luedtke, Pardeeville; Ava Leibfried, Hazel Green; Taylor Himebauch, East Troy; Kinsley Wetzel, Beloit; and Regan Suddeth, Mineral Point.