Ag Briefs: Average interest rates on ag loans increases

Wisconsin State Farmer

KANSAS CITY, MO

Higher interest rates cool farm lending

In a new report from the KC Federal Reserve Bank, the first half of 2023 saw farm lending activity at commercial banks slow. For the second quarter in a row, the volume of non-real estate farm loans at commercial banks declined. For the sixth quarter in a row, the average interest rates on ag loans increased, Farm Journal reported.

Based on national research of lending to farmers, rapid rate increases have borrowers and lenders less interested in locking in terms for the duration of the loan. Over the last four quarters, nearly 80% of non-real estate farm loans were booked with a variable rate,Farm Journal reported. At the beginning of 2022, more than half of all loans had a rate less than 4.5%, now the median rate for new operating loans is 8.5%.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Environmentalists sue to stop potash mine

Environmentalists have filed a lawsuit to prevent the construction of a new potash mine they say would devastate a lake ecosystem in the drought-stricken western Utah desert. The complaint filed against the Bureau of Land Management is the latest development in the battle over the potash in Utah, which holds some of the United States’ largest deposits of the mineral, which is used by farmers to fertilize crops throughout the globe. The project is among fronts in which federal agencies are fighting environmentalists over how to balance conservation concerns with efforts to boost production of critical minerals.

PLAIN CITY, OH

Select Sires announces merger

The board of directors from Select Sires four individual cooperatives voted unanimously to merge together as one full-service A.I. cooperative representing 25 U.S. states and the country of Mexico. The four cooperatives that will make up this merger are: All West/Select Sires; COBA/Select Sires; Select Sires MidAmerica and Minnesota/Select Sires. The new cooperative, Select Sires Member Cooperative (SSMC), will go into effect on October 1, 2023.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Don't touch that dial!

The Senate Commerce Committee recently passed the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act, in which automakers must keep AM radios in newly manufactured vehicles at no extra charge. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan legislation. The bill is backed by farm broadcasters across the nation.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI

Sauk Prairie superintendent appointed to WAEWDC

Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright has been appointed to the Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council (WAEWDC) by State Superintendent of the DPI Jill Underly. Wright has served as superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District since 2019. During that time, the Sauk Prairie School District earned a Workforce Innovation Grant to construct the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center, a high-tech greenhouse classroom. The new greenhouse provides microgreens and other produce for the school district’s food service program.

MADISON, WI

Finalists named for WFBF's 35 Under 35 program

Thirty-five individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS.

The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists who are preserving agriculture through leadership in environmental, social and economic activities.

Sustainable Environment finalists: Jason Behrend, Eldon Henthorne, Ben Sosnovske, and Scott Timm. Sustainable Future finalists: Lindsay Baneck, Sydney Brooks Howard; Adam and McKenzie Gruna; Josh Huber, Jacki Moegenburg, Kristin Quist, Brooke Trustem, and Austin Vandertie.

The Sustainable Self finalists: Whitney Barnes, Andrew Dal Santo, Emily Herness Oates, Emma Huber, Nicole Laack, Brittany Olson, Leah Weninger, Tess Zettle. Sustainable Service finalists: Alana Biermeier, Erin Elsner, Katie Reineking, Julie Sweney, Tammy Wiedenbeck, Eric Wutrich, Nate Zimdars, and Brady Zuck.

Sustainable Storytelling finalists: Joanna Guza, Sarah Hetke, Stephanie Hoff, Rachel Klinkner, Libby Knoebel, Teyanna Marx and Heidi Strey.