Dairy Cares' 2023 campaign raises $440,000 for Children's Wisconsin health system

Dairy Cares of Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Farmer

The dairy community rallied once again to raise $440,000 via the non-profit organization, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin to benefit Children's Wisconsin health system. This is the second-best fundraising campaign in Dairy Care's 13-year history, second only to last year.

With that success, it also brought the campaign significantly closer to the $3 million milestone —Dairy Cares’ lifetime fundraising now stands at just shy of $2.8 million.

Since 2010, Dairy Cares has united dairy industry professionals, other agricultural leaders, affiliatedindustries, and like-minded individuals who support the groundbreaking medical advancements andefforts of Children’s.

“Our organizing committee, volunteers, sponsors and donors continue to step up year after year in ameaningful way,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares committee chairman. “They all share a commitment to acause — helping vulnerable kids — that is bigger than any one of us.”

While the funds raised by Dairy Cares aid in the daily operation of the medical & health system, twoprojects stand out:

In 2022, Children’s Wisconsin-Fox Valley introduced the Dairy Cares Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy space, which will help youngsters regain critical skills as part of their ongoing treatment plans.

In 2018, Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee launched the state-of-the-art Dairy Cares Simulation Lab, which gives medical professionals a safe venue to learn and sharpen their skills before using them in the field.

“The dedication and generosity of Dairy Cares allows us to provide life-changing care for kids andfamilies right here in northeast Wisconsin,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of the Children’sWisconsin Foundation. “All of us at Children’s Wisconsin are extremely grateful for their continuedsupport. It’s an amazing accomplishment to have raised $440,000 this year!”

Individuals or organizations interested in still giving to this year’s campaign can send checks to DairyCares of Wisconsin Inc., Attn: Cheri Ellenbecker, N3569 Vanden Bosch Rd., Freedom, WI, 54130.

Other ways to support Dairy Cares

As in the past, Dairy Cares welcomes sponsors to contribute to the cause. Contact Laurie Fischer(laurie@lauriefischergroup.com; 920-366-1880) or Jim Ostrom (jostrom@milksource.net; 920-759-4674)for more information.

Children’s Wisconsin provides care through 40 statewide locations. These various sites provide a rangeof specialized services, from dealing with childhood terminal illness and cancer to psychologicaldisorders. Experts in premature birth, the neonatal intensive care unit is ranked top in the nation. Formore information, visit the website at chw.org.