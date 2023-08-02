Distillery provides Fond du Lac family way to farm and capture success in niche market

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

When it comes to making good bourbon, experienced distillers know it’s the water that makes the difference.

That’s why the Retzer family has been so successful distilling bourbon, vodka and gin using grain grown on their 500 acre Fond du Lac County farm and the water from the Niagara Escarpment, locally known as “the ledge.”

The water is high in calcium, low in sulfur and contains no iron which makes it perfect for making spirits.

“The calcium rock natural resource that filters our water is one reason we felt that making spirits would be a good choice for our farm,” said Bryce Retzer who is the full-time distiller on his parent’s farm. “The water is what makes one bourbon taste different than one brewed in another area.”

His parents, Jay and Heidi Retzer moved to the farm between Eden and Fond du Lac in 1998 and bought the farm in 2002.

The couple says the prime farmland has helped them to successfully raise a variety of crops, including cash grain as well as alfalfa and grass for area dairy farms.

“By today’s standards, 500 acres isn’t very big, but since my parents are working full-time and doing crop farming on the side, it’s enough,” said Bryce Retzer.

Jay Retzer currently works full-time as a loan officer at Compeer Financial, while Heidi teaches high school.

Because the farm is small by today’s standards and commodity markets are not always reliable, Heidi Retzer says they began looking at ways to add value to the grain they were growing.

Their interest was sparked after learning that several distillers purchased their corn and other grains from local farmers instead of growing it themselves. The idea of processing some of their own grain to create a product they could then market right from the farm was very appealing.

The Retzers began by building the distillery and the store with a window for customers to observe the whole process. Today they have created a park-like setting around the store, complete with picnic tables and a converted small grain bin from which to serve beverages at the many special events held on the farm.

The success of other local value-added ag ventures in Fond du Lac County ‒ Kelley Country Creamery, LaClare Creamery, Armstrong Apples Orchard and Winery, and Vines and Rushes Winery ‒ has helped them gain more acceptance and support.

It takes time

Heider Retzer says they began developing their unique business in 2017 but she says it was a slow process.

“Getting started took a few years,” she said.

The final result of their efforts will also take time and patience, as aging bourbon takes at least three years.

“So, while we have experimented with different varieties of our corn, we will not know for sure which one is the best until we try and evaluate the finished product three years from now,” Bryce Retzer said. "We used one variety of corn in our first batch and now tried another. We won’t know for a few years, however, if it changed anything.”

It takes 25 bushels of grain, plus water, to make up a single batch of spirits, enough to fill 450 liter-size bottles. Bryce points out that all of Ledgerock Distillery's mash bills have been developed by he and his dad over time.

"There are federal requirements for each spirit. We start there and then tweak for the flavors we want to produce,” Bryce said.

He admits that sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, however, they keep experimenting until they get what they are looking for.

Just the right barrel

Various cooperages supply the barrels. Right now, Bryce says their biggest challenge is getting the barrels.

“Bourbon must age in new, charred oak, while corn whiskey ages in used barrels,” he said. The barrels give bourbon its characteristic amber color and unique flavor.

Bryce explained that aging of spirits depends on the product.

"Vodka and gin are ready in two to three weeks, while corn whiskey needs two years," he said. "Bourbon takes three years but we plan to age some longer.”

Adding another generation

Bryce was just a teen when his parents began looking at ways to bring another generation into their farming business. However, they lacked the acreage to expand and support more families as available land around them scarce due to large dairies in the vicinity.

He admits he was a bit skeptical when joining the family business. He joined the local volunteer Fire Department and First Responders in Eden and worked full time as a fireman-medic while learning the business of distilling.

Today he is the full-time distiller on the farm who says he started with a recipe book from another distiller, using it as a guide.

A true labor of love

Ledgerock Distillery is a true labor of love, and every member of the family pitches in to produce the products from the farm's grains.

Heidi is involved with marketing during the summer and maintains the website which includes photos and a video presentation of the operation, as well as recipes for her signature Ledgerock cocktails served in the tasting room.

The Retzer’s other sons help out as needed. Hoyt who is interested in a marketing career assists with his family’s product marketing, while Brock, a recent high school graduate, helps wherever needed.

The family was not without their challenges as they developed their business.

“During the covid year we had some bourbon aging but used our equipment to make hand sanitizer which is all alcohol,” Bryce said. “We had to scramble to keep up with the demand and we put our bourbon, vodka and gin-making on hold for a while.”

The request to make the product came from the Federal Drug Administration and World Health Organization. When the pandemic slowed their license to produce the product expired.

More than just a good product

Bryce acknowledges that developing a niche business takes a great deal of research and planning, sollowed by the actual construction, permitting, equipment purchasing, label approvals, distribution, and, of course, developing markets.

“Farmers can make products on their farms but all of these things, including marketing, are needed, too," Heide said. "We need more than just a good product to be successful.”

Their efforts to promote the business locallyand statewide has been successful, making Ledgerock Distillery a destination for travelers touring the state in search of unique places to visit. The business has also garnered positive reviews from national evaluators of spirits.

Despite being open for several years and developing a good market for their product, the Retzers say the challenges remain. They still experiment with different varieties of grains, different barrels for aging, as well as different yeast, different grain ratios. Whether those changes were a success won't be known for years.

“Corn is the number one grain we use as our vodka and gin are 100 percent corn-based. Our bourbon and corn whiskey are different combinations of corn, winter wheat and malted barley," Bryce said, adding that all of the corn and wheat used in the distillery is home-grown. "We grow and use rye some years but not every year.”

Because they use such a small percenage of malted barley solely for bourbon, the Retzers purchase it from a nearby company.

"We could grow barley but right now we don’t use enough to pay to do that," he said.

Heidi says they have been approached by people in the planning stages or building process of a distillery who like the idea of having someone put bourbon in a barrel to age while they are building. It is something they may consider in the future, however, for now, they only produce under their label.