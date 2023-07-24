What looks like pudding has a hint of spicy ginger and appeals to GenZ? It's RootCurd!

Wisconsin State Farmer

What looks like pudding and has a hint of spicy ginger? It’s RootCurd!

The velvety smooth concoction was created by team of students from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and garnered first place in the Dairy Management Inc. New Product Competition. Besides being tasty, RootCurd contains 89% dairy ingredients and offers a calming aspect.

According to DMI officials, RootCurd was inspired by a traditional Chinese recipe and features lavender to help reduce physical and mental stress levels. The product provides 20 grams of dairy protein per serving.

UWRF Food Science majors Kate Petersen, Yihong Deng, Rafael Larosiliere, Anna Eurele and Ashley Gruman earned $8,000 in prize money and were recognized at the Institute of Food Technologists’ FIRST (Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology) conference in Chicago.

The contest has been sponsored by the dairy checkoff since 2012 to inspire the next generation of food scientists and innovators and give students an opportunity to experience a real-life scenario of working for a food company.

This year’s contest theme based on consumer trends and strategies to reach younger audiences was ‘calming’, a quality sought by Gen Z consumers from their food choices.

Eurele led the team’s effort into identifying flavors that offered calming benefits and discovered her Gen Z peers are seeking international-inspired options. This led to choosing ginger as the key ingredient followed by lavender, a known calming agent.

“To a lot of people, the pairing of ginger and lavender was a little off-putting initially but once they tried it, it actually marries together really, really well,” Eurele said.

Petersen said she and Deng learned younger consumers are seeking products that offer high protein content, have clean labels and are convenient.

“Our ingredients piggyback the natural calming effects of dairy. When I think of calming, I think of a glass of hot chocolate or a bowl of ice cream, so RootCurd is just a progression of adding our ingredients to dairy,” Petersen said.

Dr. Venkateswarlu Sunkesula, vice president of research and product development for Idaho Milk Products, helped judge the competition and commended RootCurd for its unique attributes.

“RootCurd stood out with the highest level of dairy ingredients and met many consumer preferences,” Sunkesula said. “The soothing texture, warm aroma, and flavor provided a relaxing effect, which is of great interest to Gen Z consumers.”