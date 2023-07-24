Ag Briefs: Scattered showers help slow effects of drought in parts of state

WEST ALLIS, WI

Blue-ribbon cheese to be served up at Real WI Cheese Grill at state fair

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board announced that two Blue-Ribbon Cheese Special of the Day Sandwiches will be featured at the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill during the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair. This is the first year that blue-ribbon winning cheese from the Dairy Products Contest will be sold as grilled cheese sandwiches during the fair, Aug. 3-13.

Shullsburg Creamery Maple Bacon Cheddar, the best flavored hard cheese, will be served up on Aug. 8, while Buholzer Brothers Gouda, the best gouda and edam cheese, on Aug. 10 - while supplies last.

MADISON, WI

Scattered showers help slow effects of drought in parts of state

Wisconsin had 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 23, 2023, Scattered rains slowed the effects of drought in a few portions of the stat, according to according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. However, many areas remain very dry. Severe weather in portions of the Northwest damaged crops, with reports of some fields being total losses.

The corn crop condition remained 48% good to excellent and corn silking was reported at 25% complete. Nearly 60% of the soybean crop has bloomed, with the crop condition rates as 42% good to excellent, down 1% from last week.

Farmers finished up 91% of second crop hay, a week ahead of average. Third cutting was 17% complete.

ARLINGTON, WI

Manure Expo set for Aug. 9-10

The North American Manure Expo is returning to Wisconsin for the first time since 2017, adding a variety of live manure processing and technology demonstrations to this year’s event which will be held at the UW Arlington Research Station on Aug. 9-10.

This year’ Manure Expo is adding live demonstrations of 3 different manure separators and a manure pelletizer to the lineup of agitation and land application demonstrations and more. Educational sessions on the latest in manure research and technology from experts across the US and field demonstrations are part of the two-day event.

More information on Manure Expo, including a schedule of events, can be found at www.manureexpo.com. All events (except the tours) are free of charge. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

MADISON, WI

USDA, states join forces to fight grocery ‘price gouging’

The USDA will work with attorneys general in 31 states including Wisconsin and the District of Columbia to address anticompetitive markets in agriculture and related industries that result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers and producers, the Biden administration said.

Under the partnership, the Ag Dept. will offer expertise and funding for state attorneys general to take on complex cases and to aid research and academic work that could be used to lay the foundation for future cases. Together, the agency and elected officials will “ramp up enforcement of antitrust and consumer protection laws that will help stop conduct like price fixing or price gouging in grocery retail markets, meat and poultry processing and other agricultural markets,” according to the USDA.

CHICAGO, IL

Wheat prices rise as Russian bombs fall

Russia’s attack on Ukrainian ports is causing a major rally in grain markets. Brownfield reported that futures are seeing support across commodities, according to Angie Setzer of Consus.

Setzer said December corn rallied back over $0.70, with wheat jumping $0.57 and soybeans rising as well. Contracts hit session highs Wednesday after Moscow said any ships entering the Black Sea headed to Ukrainian ports would be treated as hostile.

RAYMONDVILLE, TX

Search for missing rodeo goat bonds community

The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal, Associated Press reported.

Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair, says local business have donated prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000 as a reward for the person who finds the goat. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville. The goat, name Willy following a Facebook poll, escaped after a youth rodeo on July 15.

RENO, NV

11 mustangs die in federal roundup

Eleven wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada. A Las Vegas congresswoman told Associated Press that the series of tragedies since July 9 underscores the urgent need to outlaw the use of helicopters to capture the animals.

The dead include five young foals, four horses with broken necks and a stallion with a snapped rear leg that was chased by a helicopter and horseback rider as it tried to flee for 35 minutes before it was euthanized. Rep. Dina Titus says it demonstrates the brutal nature of the inhumane roundups.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Mexico continues to amend proposed GM corn ban

Mexico continues to adjust rules in its proposed ban of genetically modified corn despite an ongoing dispute settlement between members of the US, Mexico, Canada Agreement. Collin Waters, director of exports and logistics with IL Corn tells Brownfield while not surprising, it is disappointing.

He says the latest amendment changes some language about the use of GMO corn in human food products like tortillas and masas. But if the decree is implemented that little change could have a big impact. “We could see a disruption in the movement of grain into Mexico, primarily white corn or other corn for tortilla production.”