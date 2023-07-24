Push to eliminate AM radio in new vehicles raises static with ag community, farm radio

Michelle Stangler

Correspondent

For years, farmers and ranchers have tuned into AM radio to listen to the morning ag market reports, the latest commodity prices, and the local weather report. An emerging trend of automakers intent on phasing out AM radio in new vehicles has raised a static with farm broadcasters and their listeners.

“One thing that’s frustrating is they always start off with the premise that AM radio sounds bad, but that’s the farthest thing from the truth,” said Brian Winnekins, owner and farm broadcaster of WRDN Radio in Durand, Wisconsin.

As early as 2018, automakers Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, and Mazda began removing AM radios from new electric vehicles. By May 2023, out of 20 of the world’s leading carmakers, eight signaled the removal of AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles. Although this had a limited impact on the industry, farmers who own gas-operated vehicles were alarmed when Ford, one of the nation’s top-three auto sellers, announced earlier this year its intention to eliminate AM from all vehicles - gas and electric.

Car manufacturers typically cite electromagnetic interference as the reason for removing the radios from EVs. Electric motors can interfere with AM radio frequencies, making it sound staticky over the airwaves, according to the Detroit Free Press.

However, due to the outcry of consumers and pressure from legislators concerned about keeping emergency alerts that are often sounded on AM stations, Ford eventually reversed its decision.

“AM radio has more than 45 million listeners each month, and our constituents rely heavily on it for emergency alerts and local news, information, and weather,” according to a letter penned by lawmakers. “For rural Americans, the importance of having access to AM radio in their car or truck is particularly important.”

To ensure widespread access to AM radio, a bipartisan group of lawmakers authored the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2023 in May. The proposed bill would require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in new vehicles at no additional charge.

The bill has gained support in Wisconsin from several lawmakers including cosponsors Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Rep. Thomas Tiffany and Rep. Mark Pocan, as well as Sen. Tammy Baldwin who has been closely working with Winnekins.

“I support the bill,” said Winnekins, who also acknowledges the challenges faced by AM radio, such as poor receivers resulting in static interference.

“I’ve had farmers ask me why the radio in their 1997 Ford Explorer F1550 sounds like they have FM (reception) on AM and it doesn’t sound that good in their new vehicle they paid $70,000 for,” Winnekins said. He tells farmers the reason is that car manufacturers refuse to spend more on a better receiver when trying to convert listeners to subscription-based services where they reap a share of the profits.

Winnekins, an active member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB), has had many conversations with the association's leadership since word of nixing AM radio in vehicles began.

NAFB has been actively involved in advocating for the preservation of AM radio. Aimpoint Research, in partnership with NAFB, conducted a year-long tracking study in 2021, revealing that AM and FM radio remain the primary sources of daily agricultural news for farmers and ranchers across the nation.

For farmers and ranchers who listen to agricultural radio, it continues to be the primary source of daily ag news for its listeners throughout the year. Additionally, AM radio serves a vital role in the nation’s emergency infrastructure as the backbone of the Emergency Alert System.

“I’m glad people are talking about AM radio. Any momentum or any public knowledge is a good thing to have conversations about AM radio,” said Winnekins.

Winnekins is hopeful that the momentum for keeping AM radio continues. Diminished support could result in the removal of FM radio in vehicles. Winnekins says if radio is removed from vehicles, it will also be removed from tractors and implements, and the manufacturers may consider implementing their own subscription-based service as an alternative.

“Farmers need to realize the need to speak up,” Winnekins said. He associates the radio issue with the Right To Repair movement; the legal right for owners of devices and equipment to freely modify and repair products such as automobiles, electronics, and farm equipment.

NAFB’s President Joe Gill, farm director at KASM Radio in Minnesota, has been sharing updates and ways to advocate for AM radio with his group's membership.

“Together we are making progress,” Gill wrote in an email. “There is strength in numbers. There is strength in one unified message. There is strength in membership.”

Farm broadcasters at both the national and state level, have been actively engaging with consumers, decision-makers and legislators to highlight the importance of local AM radio stations in keeping the nation connected.

The association recently launched www.WhyIListen.com where farmers and ranchers can find information on how to advocate, fill out a survey and social media potential posts to show their support.