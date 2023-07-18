Vintage tractors are a labor of love and a vehicle for adventure and fun

Colleen Kottke

Wisconsin State Farmer

EDEN ‒ Some folks will go to great lengths just for a dish of freshly made ice cream. Under a bright blue sky, a long line of vintage tractors cruised along the scenic backroads at a stately 15 mph on Sunday, July 16, heading to Kelley Country Creamery for the group's annual Ice Cream Tractor Drive ‒ a special treat on National Ice Cream Day.

As the group turned into the popular creamery just south of Fond du Lac, scores of customers lined the grassy knoll, taking photos of the colorful, refurbished old tractors and their drivers.

"One year the group called and asked if it would be alright to stop in on their tractor ride," said owner Karen Kelley. "They've been coming now for four years and the people just love it."

Eight of the tractors featured in Sunday's cruise were owned by ride organizer and Case tractor enthusiast Dave Becker of Allenton. His love of the desert sand beige and red tractors extends back to his childhood and continues to this day.

"After the Case dealer I worked for went out of business, no one had any place to take their tractors, so I opened my own business and have been repairing tractors since 1971," Becker said. "I'm known in the area as an authority on Case tractors, and Case IH dealers often call when their young techs can't figure out what's wrong with one of these old tractors."

Becker says he's heartened to see younger members like Nathan and Brynton Schwind of Armstrong, Wisconsin, carrying on the family tractor tradition.

MORE: Photo gallery - Collectors hit the road with their beloved tractors

"Their grandfathers Jerry and John were twins and each of them had to have a Case tractor of the same model," Becker said. "They're gone now, but the family is keeping up the tradition."

Garnering a lot of attention from onlookers, was the Schwind family's 1952 Case tractor sporting a custom-built seat perched securely atop a three-point attachment.

"We always wanted a way to bring the dogs and kids along on tractor rides," Nathan Schwind explained. "It's nice that they can ride with me and not worry about bringing other tractors along."

Schwind says the tractor came into their possession two years ago when a family contacted them after the family patriarch passed away.

"They knew our family was Case collectors and asked if we were interested. I gave it a little bit of a tuneup and now we take it all over the state to shows and parades," he said.

Near and far

A shared passion for old tractors tends to connect generations in farm families. Ken and Alan Jentges credit their love of the machines to their grandfather. The Port Washington brothers currently run the farmsteads that have been in the family for over 160 years.

"Our grandpa brought a Case tractor in the late 1920s and we've been driving nothing but Case tractors ever since. It's been bred into us," said Ken Jentges, who drove a replica of Case's bicentennial Spirit of 76 tractor to the event. "I bought that tractor at an auction west of Denmark and drove it home to Port Washington on a cold, winter day."

Ken says the 47-year-old red, white and blue tractor commands attention wherever he goes.

"She doesn't do fieldwork anymore," he said. "She's retired to the show circruit where we take it out 5-6 times a year"

Alan Jentges and his son, Peter, admit to combing auction sites and social media buy/sell sites searching for another tractor to restore. The Jentges' say they've purchased tractors as far away as Virginia and South Dakota. They admit their storage sheds seem to have room for 'just one more tractor'.

"I love anything mechanical," said Peter Jentges. "It's almost like an addiction. But it's something fun we like doing together."

More than a trip

While some families count jewelry, timepieces or fine art among coveted family heirlooms, the Roskopf clan's most cherished possession happens to be a 1961 John Deere 3010 tractor.

"My dad worked the land with this tractor and handed it down to me. I used it for farming myself and just passed it down to my son Kyle who modified it by adding a bench seat so that my wife and I could travel together on tractor rides," said Ralph Roskopf. "We added a buddy seat when the grandkids came along."

Since taking the old tractor out of farm service, Ralph says the machine has accumulated many 'highway' miles participating in tractor rides and traveling to tractor shows over the past three decades. For years now the Hartford family has made the trek to the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club show in Baraboo.

"We travel with a group from the Restored Antique Tractor Club out of Rubicon, putting on 130 miles each way," Roskopf laughed. "This old tractor goes places nowadays!"

"It's in our blood"

Growing up on a farm in rural Monticello, Paul Graber says he spent thousands of hours on the seat of a Case tractor. His shedful of tractors back home in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a testament to his love of the machines.

"My Uncle Otto sold Case tractors so that's all we had. It's in our blood, so to speak," said Graber. "My cousin, Steve and I restore them and go on rides together."

Perched atop a slow-moving tractor, Graber says he has the best vantage point to view rural Wisconsin.

"The geography of Wisconsin is so diverse and beautiful. There's fields and streams, wildlife galore, livestock out on pasture," he said. "And when people see us coming down a rural road, they come running and wave. The little kids are just giddy over the sight of the tractors. It's so much fun."

Kyle Roskopf is keenly aware of children's fascination with tractors.

"My kids are crazy about them. A lot of kids grow up and never have an opportunity like mine do," Roskopf said. "It's so neat to come to places like this and see the little ones who might have only played with toy tractors get a chance to experience the real thing up close."