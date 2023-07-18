It's easier than ever to donate to Dairy Cares 2023 campaign for Children's Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Farmer

Dairy Cares of Wisconsin’s 2023 campaign on behalf of Children’s Wisconsin is making it easier than ever to make a difference in the lives of children and their families in times of medical need.

Now in its 13th year, the nonprofit organization allows anyone with a smart phone to take part in a virtual auction or donate directly to the Wisconsin-based health system.

Individuals can either visit www.dairycaresofwisconsin.org or simply scan the QR code below.

Last year, Dairy Cares brought its lifetime fundraising to more than $2.3 million, all of which directly benefits children and families facing medical emergencies and related long-term health issues. Those funds have been applied across a broad array of medical needs, including:

In 2022, Children’s Wisconsin-Fox Valley introduced the Dairy Cares Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy module, which will help youngsters regain critical skills as part of their treatment plans.

In 2018, Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee launched the state-of-the-art Dairy Cares Simulation Lab, which gives medical professionals a safe venue to learn and sharpen their skills

“Children’s Wisconsin has been the common bond that unites every one of our sponsors, volunteers and auction donors,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares co-founder and a member of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation Board. “Even those who have not required the health system’s services directly know someone personally who has benefited. Children’s is an exceptional organization offering hope to people when they need it most.”

Other ways to support Dairy Cares

As in the past, Dairy Cares welcomes sponsors to contribute to the cause. Contact Laurie Fischer (laurie@lauriefischergroup.com; 920-366-1880) or Jim Ostrom (jostrom@milksource.net; 920-759-4674) for more information.

About Children’s Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin provides care through 40 statewide locations. These various sites provide a range of specialized services, from dealing with childhood terminal illness and cancer to psychological disorders. Experts in premature birth, the neonatal intensive care unit is ranked top in the nation. For more information, visit the website at chw.org.