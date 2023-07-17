Ag Briefs: Rain across some portions of the state help improve crop and soil conditions

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Crop conditions vary across state

Rain across portions of the state helped improve crop and soil conditions, although some areas are still drought stressed and could benefit from further moisture. According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, topsoil moisture condition rated 14% very short, 43% short, 43% adequate. Subsoil moisture condition rated 25% very short, 42% short, 33% adequate.

Both the corn and soybean crop conditions inched up a few percentage points, with corn silking appearing in 8% of the crop and flowers in 38% of the soybeans. Just 7% of bean plants had pods setting.

The oat and wheat crops both lost percentage points in crop condition this past week. The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 84% complete, with the third cutting of alfalfa at 6% complete. All hay condition was reported 40% good to excellent statewide. Pasture condition was rated 27% good to excellent statewide, down 8% from last week.

CHAMPAIGN, IL

Study: Farm jobs plummet over past 50 years

The past half-century has witnessed tremendous change in farm employment. According to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis study, the number of workers engaged in the direct production of agricultural commodities, either livestock or crops, accounted for nearly 4 million jobs in 1969 or 4.4% of total U.S. employment. By 2021, farm employment generated just 2.6 million jobs or 2.2% of total U.S. employment. These trends resulted from the greater use of labor-saving technologies and ongoing farm consolidation, among other factors.

In 1969, the Southeast, Plains and Great Lakes accounted for almost two-thirds of total U.S. farm employment. These regions have also experienced the greatest absolute and relative declines in farm employment in the past 50 years, and by 2021 these three regions’ combined share was down to less than 55% of the total, farmdoc daily reported.

The states in the Great Lakes and Plains regions lost almost 45 percent of their farm employment (roughly 630,000 jobs) since 1969. Despite these losses, the Great Lakes and Plains states still have a combined 805,000 farm jobs—almost one-third of the nation’s farm employment in 2021.

PLATTEVILLE, WI

Dairy Innovation Hub funds faculty fellowships

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently awarded five faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. Known as the Dairy Industry Impact Innovation Faculty Fellowships, or “DI3 faculty fellowships,” the selected faculty members will tackle research projects in the Hub’s four priority areas; stewarding land and water resources; enriching human health and nutrition; ensuring animal health and welfare; and growing farm business and communities.

Funded through a $7.8 million per year investment by the state of Wisconsin, the Hub harnesses research and development at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls campuses.

NOBLESVILLE, IN

Willie Nelson to headline Farm Aid

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price will lead an all-day music and food event on the last day of summer focused on farmers as climate champions.

Tickets for Farm Aid 2023, planned for Sept. 23 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, will go on sale Saturday, July 15 at LiveNation.com.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America, according to DTN.

MOSCOW, Russia

Russia seizes Danone operation

Moscow has taken charge of the Russian subsidiaries of Danone and Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The Kremlin said on July 16 it had placed the foreign-owned stakes of both Danone Russia and Baltika Breweries under the “temporary management” of government property agency Rosimushchestvo. Both Danone and Carlsberg were in the process of selling their operations in Russia, Reuters reported.

Danone Russia is the country’s largest dairy company, and has around 8,000 employees. The company has previously indicated the sale of its business would result in a hit of up to $1.1B.

Vladamir Putin introduced legislation in April to allow the seizure of assets belonging to businesses from companies Russia deemed “unfriendly”. The latest move could increase the pressure on Western firms — which already face intense criticism for remaining in Russia — to leave the country.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Voters in key Farm Bill states support new approaches

As Congress negotiates the 2023 Food and Farm Bill, voters across the political spectrum nationally and in four agricultural states—Colorado, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania—support policies that would buffer small and mid-sized farms from the effects of climate change and provide better workplace protections for food and farmworkers, among other issues. That’s according to new national and state polls of registered voters conducted by RABA Research.

MADISON, WI

WFU opens new digs in Madison

Wisconsin Farmers Union has moved into its new digs that sport the latest in sustaintable features. The new headquarters is located at 1101 E. Washington Ave., Madision, and features solar panels, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient appliances. The building includes community space including a conference center, training room, and office space.

KITTSON CO., MN

Anthrax detected in Minn. animals

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed the state’s first anthrax case in more than a decade, affecting animals in Kittson County. Multiple cattle and a horse are impacted, and officials have quarantined the property.

Farm Forum reported that the board recommends producers keep their livestock up to date on anthrax vaccinations, especially in northwest Minnesota.