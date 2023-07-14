Dane County, World Dairy Expo ink long-term extension deal

It was fitting that one of the Voegeli family's prize cows was on hand during the signing of a long-term extension that will keep one of the premier agricutural cattle and trade shows right here in the dairy state.

The Voegeli family's cows are no stranger to the colored shavings on the arena floor at World Dairy Expo. Handling the Brown Swiss cow was Bryan Voegeli, a member of the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and son of the late Howard Voegeli, one of the original founders of World Dairy Expo whose express mission back in 1967 was to bring a premier cattle show to Wisconsin.

And under the terms of the 5-year contract agreed upon by Dane County and World Dairy Expo, the show will remain in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center. The agreement between Dane County and World Dairy includes an additional three option years, creating a path for this to be an eight year extension.

"Dane County hosted the first 55 world dairy expos and will host many, many more," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began.”

Long road to success

Howard Voegeli along with fellow founders Allen Hetts, Gene Nelson and Norm Magnussen spear-headed the very first show in 1967 touted as The World Food Expo: 10 days of cattle, food and events. The cattle show was held in the arena building with nearly 1,200 head of cattle being shown. However, attendance was dismal.Even so, those first few years struggled to attract attendees to the Expo grounds.

In an effort to attract more people to the Expo grounds, organizers shortened the show to five days in 1969 and worked to attract more commercial exhibits. They also moved the show inside the newly built Coliseum. The addition of a major trade show in 1971 designed with dairy farmers in mind helped to build the show's momentum and a blueprint that would make drive the show forward in the years to come. World Dairy Expo was born.

"I don't think the founders this event....cound imagine that 56 years later we would be celebrating another 8-year addition to the heritage that we have," said Voegeli who is the fifth generation to work his family's farm near Monticello.

Local and global impact

Over time, World Dairy Expo has grown. Last year's event brought an estimated economic impact of $31.8 million in Dane County and attracted over 54,500 attendees from neraly 90 countries and housed over 2,600 of the best dairy cattle in North America.

“For 56 years, Madison, Wisconsin has been recognized as the epicenter of the global dairy industry during the first week of October. However, it’s much more than a week-long event. It creates commerce and builds relationships that pay dividends year-round and for years to come,” said Bill Hageman, President of the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors.

Laura Herschleb, general manager of World Dairy Expo, said her organization recognizes what a privilege it is to host this world-wide event.

"We look forward to assessing and adapting to ensure World Dairy Expo has not just a viable but a vibrant future,” said Herschleb., General Manager of World Dairy Expo. “We are formally extending our agreement to call the Alliant Energy Center home to this world-class event for the next five years and look forward to growing and building upon this prestigious global dairy celebration with help from our valued partners.”

This year’s World Dairy Expo runs Oct. 1-6 at the Alliant Energy Center with a theme of “Dynasty in Dairy.” Cattle attending the event are housed in the nearly 300,000 square foot New Holland Pavilions which opened just a few years ago at the Alliant Energy Center. The new facilities to replace aging barns was the result of work by County Executive Parisi, former Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel, and partners like World Dairy Expo and the Great Midwest Horse Fair.

A resolution authorizing the county to execute the contract will be considered by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks.

“World Dairy Expo is an anchor event for the Alliant Energy Center and our region’s tourism economy, bringing in millions in economic activity to our county and region each year,” Parisi added. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and showcasing excellence in the dairy industry on a global scale each year right here in Madison, Wisconsin.”