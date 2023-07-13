Little-known facts: Sauk Co. was home to a recycling pioneer and a giant munitions plant

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

BARABOO – For many, Sauk County is widely known for its premier state park surrounding Devil's Lake and home to the Wisconsin Dells, the waterpark capital of the world. What most don't realize, is that hidden among the Baraboo Bluffs was a booming ammunitions plant and later the home of the woman who created a global recycling standard.

During this year's Farm Technology Days hosted by the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club in Baraboo, mother of the recycling movement Milly Zantow, Wisconsin Vietnam veterans and the Badger Army Ammunition Plant that provided ammunition for soldiers in three wars, will be featured in special exhibits and tours.

Plastics recycling begins in Sauk Co.

Oklahoma farm girl and later transplanted Wisconsin resident, Milly Zantow wanted to solve the problem of her town’s full landfill and ended up creating a global recycling standard ― the system of numbers you see inside the little triangle on plastics.

Zantow's crusade began after learning that a landfill in her Sauk County community was filling too quickly and was slated to close much earlier than it should. At that time, no one was recycling plastics. However, she was inspired during a trip to Japan where she observed the Japanese people recycling.

Having grown up on a farm during the Great Depression, Zantow noted that her parents wasted nothing; every container on the farm was re-used or repurposed...not thrown into a landfill.

Back home in Wisconsin, Zantow did a lot of research, figured out how to identify seven different kinds of plastic for recycling and later developed a numbering system to identify and separate the plastics for recycling ‒ a system still used worldwide.

Zantow reached out to a local manufacturer and convinced them to use the recycled material when making new products. She and friend, Jenny Ehl, started a recycling collection center in Sauk County. In addition to the hard physical work of processing recyclable materials at their center, they spoke to schools and community groups, explaining the benefits of recycling and helping people set up their own local programs.

Zantow helped write Wisconsin’s first mandatory state recycling law, which was passed in 1990. She died in 2014 and was inducted into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame in April 2017.

"It's not only appropriate to remind attendees of the importance of recycling, but it is also significant that the person credited with developing, not only Wisconsin, but also our country’s interest in recycling plastic comes from Sauk County," said Anna Maenner, Exhibit and Program Coordinator with WFTD.

Honoring Wisconsin vets

In the 21 years that the war in Vietnam was fought, more than 58,000 Americans lost their lives. Among them were 1,161 Wisconsin soldiers. Those service personnel will be honored in the Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name, a part of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s Traveling Exhibit Program.

The exhibit features a photo for each of the Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The exhibit also includes additional photos for names that are listed on The Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville, WI. “Wisconsin Remembers” is a tribute to lost life and lost potential.

Another unique feature is the special display honoring Wisconsin veterans of the Vietnam war, many of them young farm people from Sauk County who were drafted or enlisted in the military during that tumultuous time period.

Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Veterans Museum are bringing the display to the show.

Sauk County also had another tie to the Vietnam War, the Badger Ammunition Plant that manufactured nitrocellulose-based propellants during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

According to newspaper reports, it was a large munitions factory during World War II, despite protests from those living nearby. President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized $65M to build the plant. and by March 1, 1942, the farmers who lived there had left their farms.

Initially, the U.S. Army took 10,500 acres of land for the “Works” (later reduced to 7,300 acres). The Badger History Museum has a collection of numerous stories about those farms and their efforts to preserve them. Historical archives include dozens of interviews with those who were displaced.

Today, a variety of organizations are included in the restoration of the land including the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Department of Natural Resources and others. Those taking the tour will learn more about the history of this plant and the farmers who were displaced and protested the building of it decades ago.

The tours are all ticketed at no cost for attendees and must be reserved ahead of time at www.wifarmtechdays.org.