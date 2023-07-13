Farm Tech Days set to open on July 18 at Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club grounds in Baraboo

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

Although this year's Farm Technology Days event won't be held on a traditional farm, organizers are optimistic that this year's show hosted by the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club on their 300-acre farm in Baraboo will be a success.

“We expect a fun, interesting, educational and diverse show that highlights a wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County,” said Arnie Jennerman, general manager for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

The Badger Steam and Gas Club agreed to host the show three years ago when Sauk County farmers were hesitant to commit to host the show with all the uncertainties surrounding public gatherings in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

The club had a 300-acre farm that was set up to conveniently host large crowds, making some of the preliminary preparations such as establishing hay fields in advance for parking or establishing crops for harvesting demonstrations were not a part of the initial planning.

Jennerman said the show is much different than in the past when it started in 1953 as a plowing contest and then continued the next year as a way to share modern technology with farming.

“The earlier shows highlighted ways to use electricity on farms since electricity was just beginning to come out on farms throughout the state,” he said.

As the show grew, it continued to feature the latest technology as it was developed as well as demonstrations of modern farming equipment.

While farmers attending the show are accustomed to field demonstrations being a part of the show, Anna Maenner, exhibit and program coordinator for the show, does not believe the absence of these demonstrations will influence attendance.

“In the years since I have been involved in the show I have seen many changes in how farmers get their information about new products and equipment,” she said. "With farms getting bigger and equipment getting bigger and more technical it is more common for equipment dealers to visit a farm to demonstrate equipment when the farmer is in the market for updating."

Maenner believes those who attend the show are more interested in visiting with vendors about new technology rather than in than the big farm equipment.

Equipment dealers will be present along with nearly 500 exhibitors hawking of all kinds of equipment and technology. Maenner says there will be numerous other demonstrations of equipment right on the grounds.

Look up in the air!

One of those will be demonstrations of a ten-foot wide drone. Located at the far north end of the show grounds, the Compeer Financial Drone Exhibit will show off how farmers and other ag-related professions can deploy drones to improve and streamline their operations.

Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) will run the drone exhibit, which Compeer Financial is sponsoring.

“The primary goals of the drone demonstrations will be to educate attendees on how drones are being adopted in the agriculture industry, the benefits of using a drone over traditional equipment, how to get started, receive training, and where to find drone equipment, along with license requirements,” said Shawn Creviston, Drone Certificate Program Instructor at CVTC.

Three one-hour demonstrations will take place each day of the show at 10 a.m., 12 noon, and 2 p.m. Demonstrations will include one of the largest drones available to show how it can be used to apply chemicals and fertilizers to help maintain crops. The drones will also be flying in between these demonstrations throughout the show.

Education key part of show

While the Farm Technology Days show (formerly known as Farm Progress Days) originally set out to feature only farm related commercial exhibits and was aimed only at farmers, the thought in more recent years has been to highlight the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy.

“A goal of the show is to educate non-farmers. We need the new and the brightest minds to be a part of this industry and all of the educational events and activities aimed at youth and the demonstrations of technology and care for livestock and the environment help educate those who do not know much about agriculture," Maenner said. "We want people to know where their food comes from and why agriculture is so important. “

The show illustrates how agriculture supports the economy in local communities, especially in communities like those in Sauk County. Maenner says that agriculture works hard in Sauk County and family-owned farms, food processors and agriculture-related businesses generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity while contributing to local income and tax revenues.

Sauk County’s top commodities include milk, grain, cattle, swine and crops. Farmers and consumers have a strong connection in Sauk county with over $1 million of goods sold locally through farmers markets, CSAs and agritourism initiatives. More than 1400 farms are found on 56 percent of the land in the county.

Hands-on activities

Throughout the grounds there will be numerous hands-on activities and demonstrations during the show. These include both modern technology as well and state-of-the-art equipment of the past.

Melissa Schlupp, conservation manager at the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment office, says a cover crop demonstration area,a rain fall simulator and a soil pit will be available for visitors to learn about soil health and conservation.

Schlupp says the unusually dry spring made establishing cover crops a challenge. However, recent rains should help the crop get going by the time the show opens.

The ‘soil-your-undies’ demonstration is always a highlight. Observers are amazed to see the condition of a pair of new cotton underwear that has been buried inthe soil for 30 days.

"Depending how much life there is in the soil it can be disintegrated within 30 days of the time it was buried,” she says.

Innovation Square and more

Another popular spot each year at Farm Technology Days is Innovation Square which will feature “Diversity in Synergy.” The planning team has been working to capture production, cultural and career diversity all in one location. Partnering with Madison College, Reedsburg campus, the display highlights a wide range of agricultural careers including welding demonstrations and hands-on activities for youth. These demonstrations will help youth recognize the opportunities for developing important skills for the agricultural industry.

Youth Ag Adventure Experiences will also be scattered throughout the grounds and will also feature Madison College demonstrations. Youth will receive a sticker at each of seven educational stops and then will get a T-shirt when the complete the tour.

Included in the stops will be mini farms established by the Badger Steam and Gas Club, farm safety, “Facebook Live” modern communications activities, a soil pit, fishing and firefighting demonstrations by the Department of Natural Resources. The Wisconsin Horse Council will also have equine roping and saddling demonstrations.

Madison College of Reedsburg will man demonstrations featuring the summer workshops for high school kids developing important skills for agricultural industry. The college offers 180 programs for associate degrees, technical diplomas and certificates and will have a variety of hands-on activities for youth to participate in.

“We’ll have lots of hands-on activities for people to try to get a taste of the different programs Madison college offers,” says Peggy Nolden of the Madison College Reedsburg campus.

Included will be a virtual welding station, autosteer on a John Deere 8521 S4 Gator on a small driving course; start, run, and see the live operation of a fully functional 600 hp Cummins diesel engine performance trainer; participate in an excavator skill challenge and perform diagnostic engine tests on a diesel engine.

Food Truck Extravaganza

To feed more than 45,000 people who attend Wisconsin’s largest agriculture trade show, Farm Tech Days will have more than 20 food and beverage trucks, stations, and pop-up tents from across Sauk County. This new approach for the show aims to shorten lines and wait times for food throughout the day.

“Of course, there will be cheese curds, but you can also find ethnic specialties as well and America’s favorite burgers and pulled pork,” said Maenner. “Vendors will serve lattes, nachos, mac and cheese, spring rolls, and more! Come to Farm Tech Days for the food everyone craves.”

Food will be available throughout show hours, July 18, 19 and 20 on the grounds with items ranging in price from $1 to $12.

If you go

Location: S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo, WI

Date and time: July 18-20, 2023, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $10/person at the gate ($12/person using credit card), Children 12 and under free

Amenities: Tram system is available to transport visitors around the grounds. Mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and wagons available for rent