Farm Tech Days tours will showcase Sauk County agribusinesses and more

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin Farm Tech Days will give visitors plenty of options for an up-close look at agriculture on the rural byways of Sauk County.

While this year's show, scheduled for July 18-20, is based on the ground of the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds in Baraboo, visitors are invited to join one of six tours featuring local farms and ag-related organizations, giving attendees a real taste of the wide range of agriculture and related businesses in Sauk County.

Tours are all ticketed at no cost for attendees BUT must be reserved ahead of time at www.wifarmtechdays.org. There will be two tours daily. Space is limited. Attendees can sign up for two tickets for one tour only and must be at least 13 years of age.

“Since Farm Tech Days is on an ag-related organization’s grounds this year, we put together six different tours for the attendees,” said Arnie Jennerman, General Manager, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. “These farms and agribusinesses truly represent the diversity of agriculture in the Baraboo area.”

Melissa Schlupp, Conservation Manager with the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Conservation Department, said the variety of tours are a way to show off the beautiful, thriving ag community in the Baraboo area.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Narrows Dairy Farm ‒ Narrows Dairy Farm is a family-run farm that sits in the gorgeous rolling hills of Rock Springs, WI, and has been operating with robotic milking for nearly 15 years. Today, the farm uses two Lely Astronaut A5 milking units to milk their herd of cows. They have also experimented with cover crops, inter-seeding, composting, and rotational grazing of their cows. Tour attendees can expect to enjoy breathtaking views, follow the steps of a cow’s life, and learn about new technology in the dairy industry.

Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area, Badger History Museum, and Ho-Chunk Lands ‒ The Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area is located on the southern border of Devil’s Lake State Park and includes a significant portion of the decommissioned Badger Army Ammunition Plant. This tour will feature a piece of history along with ongoing efforts to restore the land and protect wildlife by the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Laukant Farms ‒ Laukant Farms is an expansive, rotationally grazed farm. In total, the farm utilizes over 500 acres of land to raise Red Angus cattle and is currently focused on custom grazing. The farm puts heavy emphasis on regenerative agriculture to ensure the land continues to flourish and sustain cattle for future generations. During the show, Laukant Farms plans to showcase its new company, Serrated Shade, which produces cattle shade structures.

Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm ‒ Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm is a family-owned, regenerative farm situated amongst the Baraboo Bluffs. They’ve raised grass-finished beef and lamb, pasture-raised (supplemented with grain) laying hens, broiler chickens, and pigs. At Bula’s, they also grow a wide variety of organic produce and market maple syrup and honey produced on their farm. Visit their on-farm store or come see them at the Baraboo Farmers Market. They look forward to supplying families with farm-fresh, nutrient-dense foods.

THURSDAY, July 20

McFarlane Manufacturing ‒ The McFarlane Family has served the Sauk County community for over 100 years. As a pioneer in the agricultural business, McFarlane Manufacturing continues to invent and evolve to produce new tools for farmers to utilize to create the best seedbeds. They look forward to welcoming attendees to their operation and sharing how they are involved in the agriculture community.

U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center ‒ Operated as a joint effort with the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Agricultural Research Stations, the U.S Dairy Forage Research Center Farm is located 30 miles northwest of Madison, and borders the Wisconsin River near Prairie du Sac, WI. Much of the research happening at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center is designed to help improve the economic and environmental sustainability of dairy forage farm systems.

Agriculture in Sauk County

Agriculture works hard in Sauk Country. Family-owned farms, food processors, and agriculture- related businesses generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity while contributing to local income and tax revenues.

Sauk County’s top commodities include milk, grain, cattle, swine, and cropland. There is a strong connection between farmers and consumers, with $1 million of goods sold locally through farmers’ markets, CSAs, and agritourism initiatives.

Over 56% of the county's land is farmland, made up of more than 1,400 farms. Overall, agriculture has a tremendous impact on the county landscape, and the variety of family farms continues to keep agriculture thriving in Sauk County.

The Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club is located at S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo, WI. Admission is $10 cash/$12 credit; children 12 and under are free.