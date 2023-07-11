Hastings Creamery back in operation with novel waste handling system

Jan Shepel

Correspondent

After being suspended from using a local municipal sewer treatment plant, Hastings Creamery got back in operation after finding an alternative way to handle their wastewater. In the immediate aftermath of the plant learning that the Metropolitan Council was cutting if off from the use of the sewer plant, milk from the Wisconsin and Minnesota farmers whose milk is processed there were briefly forced to dump milk.

When running at capacity, the plant processes 150,000 pounds of milk per day. Hastings Creamery produces a variety of products under its own label and other private labels for grocery store chains and other companies and sells product at its own dairy store as well.

The creamery has a long history in the region. It started in 1913 as a butter maker and later bottled milk. The current facilities were reportedly built in 1955.

In the wake of the recent wastewater crisis, the Creamery instituted Plan B: The plant’s operators have been placing pumps near floor drains in the plant and diverting wastewater to a reservoir tank outside the building. (The tank is like those used when farmers haul liquid manure to fields and put it in what is called a frac tank.) At the Creamery, the wastewater is being pumped into tanker trucks that take it to plants that are equipped to handle it.

Officials have confirmed to Wisconsin State Farmer that tankers are hauling the wastewater to a Metro Plant in St. Paul. Hastings Creamery officials have said that some of the wastewater is also going into an anaerobic digester. Wastewater generated from the plant each day is about 30,000 to 50,000 gallons and is being shipped with semi trucks.

The Metropolitan Council, an agency in charge of operating the sewage treatment system for much of the Twin Cities region, said that “unfortunately” they have recorded seven violations of the industrial discharge permit for the Hastings Creamery over the last eight months. The Hastings wastewater plant is one of the sewer plants operated by the Metropolitan Council.

Asked if the Hastings Creamery is subject to fines from the violations, Bonnie Koolodge, senior public relations manager for the Metropolitan Council, said that currently there are “no ongoing fees assessed by the council that are associated with the violations.”

“While the release of prohibited materials could put the wastewater treatment plant in imminent danger and compromise the health and safety of the community, we continue to work with the Creamery, the city and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to find a solution that supports local milk producers and the community,” she said.

In a story that appeared in the Wisconsin State Farmer on June 21, we reported that Justin Malone, a dairy farmer, had joined with several other dairy farmers to buy the Hastings Creamery plant a few years ago. He has said that he was unaware that the plant was out of compliance with various discharge standards.

Koolodge said at the time of the purchase by the dairy farmers ‒ and before that ‒ the facility was not out of compliance. She said the suspension order was issued because the creamery discharged a “slug of concentrated product that caused interference and operational problems at Hastings Wastewater Treatment Plan in mid-May and at other times before that.”

The problem came to a head in mid-May when workers at the wastewater plant photographed a thick, white froth in one part of the sewage facility. Metropolitan Council officials said large amounts of milk and cream had leaked from a faulty valve at the plant for over 16 hours on May 12 and May 13, which was Mother’s Day weekend.

In the wake of the Metro Council cutoff of the Hastings plant, Malone said that the workaround – hauling the wastewater to St. Paul’s treatment plant – has resulted in only a slightly diminished capacity for the plant and that it is processing 130,000 pounds of milk daily. He told Dairy Star that milk has not had to be dumped as they have found other dairy plants to handle the excess milk.

In trying to solve the discharge problems, Hastings Creamery officials have talked with consultants who have recommended that they build a pre-treatment plant at the creamery site that would help them meet discharge regulations and would cost around $900,000 to build. They said they are trying to get the pre-treatment facility built as soon as possible.

They have also sought advice from Jon Polansky at the University of Minnesota School of Management who is helping the operation identify short-term solutions and reduce the amount of milk that has to be handled in the wastewater. They have instituted a checklist for creamery staff; this will help them locate any potential leaks and limit the amount of wastewater.

As of July 10, it had been more than 30 days since the initial shutoff of the Creamery’s wastewater permit, which was supposed to last for 30 days – or less if the creamery could make certain changes to fix the problem. When Wisconsin State Farmer contacted the Metro Council, officials said that the Creamery had not made enough progress to get reinstated to discharge their wastewater back into the Hastings municipal water treatment plant. They are still hauling that wastewater to the St. Paul water treatment facility.

A message left for Justin Malone was not returned by press time.