Ag Briefs: More DMC payments coming

Wisconsin State Farmer

WASHINGTON D.C.

More DMC payments coming

Farmers can expect another Dairyh Margin Coverage (DMC) payment, according to USDA's Farm Service Agency. May's DMC income over feed cost calculation is $4.83/cwt. Milk covered at the $9.50 level will see an indemnity of $4.63. This is the lowest milk income margin since the inception of the DMC program.

The announced May 2023 U.S. average milk price is $19.30/cwt., the lowest level since September 2021. For May indemnity payments, each 1 million pounds insured at $9.50/cwt will receive $3,488.10 before sequestration.

MADISON, WI

WI producers planted more corn in '23

Corn planted in 2023 for all purposes by Wisconsin producers is estimated at 4.00M acres according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Acreage report. This is up 50,000 acres from 2022 and 50,000 acres above the March intentions. Harvested acres for grain is forecast at 3.10M acres.

Soybeanplanted acreage is estimated at 2.10M acres, down 60,000 acres from the acres planted in 2022 and down 200,000 acres from the March intentions. An expected 2.07M acres of soybeans will be harvested. Producers reported using herbicide resistant varieties to plant 91% of their 2023 soybean acres.

GRAND MARSH, WI

Alsum Farms & Produce celebrates 50 years

Alsum Farms & Produce, a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, pumpkins, onions, and wholesaler of fresh, quality produce, will celebrate 50 years in business. The company will feature crop tours on Friday, Aug. 11, and a community celebration on Aug. 12 with a Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile run/walk, and tour of Alsum Farms potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh, Wis. To sign up for the plant tour, contact Ross at ross.jeseritz@alsum.com or 920-348-6702.

MADISON, WI

Wisconsin to get $1B in federal broadband funding

Wisconsin recess more than $1B in in federal funding to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved areas. Sen. Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a press conference that farmers need broadband access in order to track commodity markets and access new markets around the world, Brownfield reported.

Baldwin pushed the Federal Communications Commission to update its broadband coverage maps so the dollars would go where they’re needed most. Congress held off on announcing the new funding until the maps were updated.

WASHINGTON D.C.

USDA proses serving chocolate milk to only HS students

Chocolate milk's days in school cafeterias could be numbered. The reason behind the potential ban? A war on added sugars. According to the USDA, an analysis found that flavored milk is the leading source of added sugars in both the school lunch and breakfast programs. To combat this, the USDA is offering two alternatives to the current dietary guidelines: serve flavored milk only to high school students or maintain the current standard with added sugars being limited.

Under both scenarios, added sugars in flavored milk would be limited. Farm Journal reported that the agency plans to gather public feedback on both approaches.

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA

California's second lightest Valencia crop in history

California is moving deeper into the second lightest recorded crop of Valencia oranges in its history. The state estimate for the citrus fruit is 16.2M cartons this season‒that follows the lightest recorded crop of 15.4M cartons in 2021. Compare that to 1997’s crop for example which was as high as 48M cartons, according to FreshPlaza.

“It’s an exponential decline over the last 25 years and that pretty much goes along with the acreage in Valencias dropping in California,” says Al Bates, president of Sun Pacific Shippers told FreshPlaze. “It’s dropped significantly from 76,000 acres in 1997 to 25,000 acres now.”