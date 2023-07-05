Boerst family transforms dairy barn into Hidden Treasures, a gem of an event venue

Dan Hansen

Correspondent

TOWN OF ROYALTON – Over 60 years ago, Don and Rita Carew purchased an 80-acre farm in 1959 from another family member located south of Manawa, less than a mile from Bear Lake. Today that old dairy barn is garnering a lot of attention after being lovingly restored by the family into a unique event venue.

On the home farm, the Carews raised children, planted and harvested various crops and milked 30 dairy cows. When they became old enough, all six children pitched in to help with the farm chores.

Daughter, Ruth, carried on family farming tradition when she married Dan Boerst. The Boersts bought a farm west of Manawa, where they raised crops and milked cows. “We own 350 acres and rent another 150 acres,” Ruth said. “We’ve milked cows for 40 years, with the herd growing to 135 milk cows. Now we’re shifting our focus to raising Angus beef cattle, and have over 100 on pasture.”

Eventually, their operation also included Ruth’s childhood farm. In addition to the land and dairy barn, there was also a machine shed, other outbuildings and a house across the road.

Planning stage

The couple knew that the old barn was not suitable for modern dairy farming. “One day my sister Joan and I talked about what we should do with the farm,” Ruth said. “We didn’t want it going into shambles because we all had fond memories of growing up there and wanted to keep it in the family.”

During the conversation, her sister, Joan Carew-Sweet, who’s also an architect, suggested it would be a great wedding barn due to the view and openness of the farm land, and trees along the property lines.

“Dan and I also had the idea in the back of our minds after attending a few weddings in other wedding barns over the years,” Ruth said. “We were looking to do something when we retired from milking cows and this felt like it might be a fun adventure.”

Shortly after they planted 30 maple trees on the property, they were approached by a couple who wanted to hold their marriage ceremony in the barn because they loved the barn and the setting. “The groom had worked for us at one time and had piled straw in the barn,” Ruth said.

Renovation begins

However, the process of transforming the dairy barn into a venue suitable for public events had several unexpected challenges.

“When we started out, we thought our project would come under the Agritourism regulations like a lot of other wedding barns have done in the past,” said Ruth. “However, Waupaca County doesn't allow that. Everything has to be up to code. When we had those six acres rezoned from agriculture to commercial it was considered a new build that came with new and more restrictive rules, and all plans had to be submitted to the state.”

They needed the services of a structural engineer and an architect. “Thank goodness my sister, Joan, is an architect because the plans kept changing as we found out about more things we had to do,” Ruth said.

The building had to upgraded to 400-amp electrical service and rewired. The concrete floor on the lower level had to be removed and concrete sonic tubes installed under every post. Two outside walls needed to be removed. “I didn’t want to look at the cement walls, so we installed three 7-foot by 10-foot glass garage doors to give the lower level reception area an outside view and feel, as well as bringing in fresh air,” Ruth said.

New plumbing was installed for new restrooms, and the old granary was transformed into a beautiful bride’s dressing room. The upper level, where wedding ceremonies are held, features handicap-accessible exits and includes a loft area.

Dan also repurposed wood for the project from two other barns he tore down in the neighborhood, as well as a fertilizer plant in Manawa. He also had help from son, Dustin buildong a custom bar in the building. “I spent time online looking for antique furniture, machinery and other vintage farm items,” said Ruth. “Our kids and their spouses helped out whenever they could with the building process and setting up for events.”

Event ready

Two marriage ceremonies and two full weddings were held last summer at Hidden Treasures with special permits. “We also held a few wedding showers, birthday parties and a baptism. Earlier this year a covered deck and handicapped accessible patio were completed,” Ruth said.

The upper level features pews and chairs, while the lower level has table seating for convenient dining. There’s also a special room for the groom and groomsmen in a separate building only a few steps from the main building.

Hidden Treasures Event Venue is open seasonally from May 1 through Oct. 15, and can accommodate event parties up to 299 people. It’s located at E5947 Bear Lake Road, New London in a scenic farm setting with a windmill in the background and an ATV/UTV trail leading to the Bear Lake Campground.

“Our daughter-in-law, Michelle, is a helpful wedding coordinator, and our granddaughter, Emery, came up with the Hidden Treasures name," said Ruth. “Prospective guests usually contact me, and then Michelle and I meet with them to finalize details.”

Recommendations for food and beverage catering services and lodging, along with additional information and photos, are featured on their website: www.hiddentreasuresbarn.com, or email hiddentreasures@gmail.com.

Prospective guests and members of the public are invited to check out all the features of Hidden Treasures Event Barn during a special open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 9.