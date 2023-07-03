Kittens rescued from crushing fate by tender-hearted Fall Creek farm couple

Kristi Schumacher

Dry warm weather across Wisconsin has been ideal for making hay. With the sun shining and hay cut down in the field, my husband Jeff Schumacher, was eager to get the baler out of the shed and into the field.

After sitting in the shed all winter, it was time to ready the machine for its first outing. Before Jeff had a chance to begin, he heard a strange noise coming from the bale chamber. Plugging in a trouble light, he was greeted by the sight of a small passel of kittens tucked in a nest of hay, deep inside the chamber.

With no mama sight, I wondered if I would be able to crawl inside the baler to rescue them. Easier said than done! We pondered the problem overnight and decided I should give it a shot.

The next morning we placed a large piece of plywood on top of the hay pick-up. Next, I used an old quilt to lay on once I got up on the baler. A small step ladder helped me get into where the hay feeds into the chamber. Now I was able to stick my head behind the auger feed.

I could see them but they were so far back that I still couldn't reach them ‒ maybe if my arms were longer. Using an old garden hoe, I was able to pull the "nest" with the kittens close enough to me so I could hand them to Jeff, one at a time. Whew! Now to get down and out.

We still couldn't find Mama, so we nested the recently retrieved kittens in a box with some hay and an old blanket, and moved the baler right away so their mother wouldn't put them right back in. Within the hour the mother reclaimed her kittens and moved them off to a new hiding spot.

We probably won't see the babies again until they're half-grown. At least they are safe and sound. Farming life is always an adventure!