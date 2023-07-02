Ag Briefs: Is smoke impacting corn pollination?

Wisconsin State Farmer

EDEN, WI

T-shirts to benefit Eden family affected by barn fire

A local business is leading a personalized T-shirt sale to benefit the Loehr family, owners of Forest Ridge Holsteins, that lost four barns and an office in a barn fire on June 18, 2023, just days before hosting Fond du Lac County’s Breakfast on the Farm. Sales will support the family as they navigate through rebuilding what took 5 generations to create. Orders will be taken through Sunday, July 9 and will be ready for pickup at Embroidery Professionals Plus in Eden, Wis. Shipping is also available. To order visit https://bit.ly/3XBjvBl

WASHINGTON D.C.

State meat processors eligible for $115M in federal grant monies

Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states including Wisconsin will receive $115 million in grants. The USDA announced the funding on June 29. The grants are intended to increase meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas. The funding includes 10 awards to recipients in 12 states totaling $77 million through a program that finances the startup or expansion of meat and poultry processing plants. The USDA has made five awards totaling $38 million through a processing expansion program that will help independent producers in five states.

Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, noted that 7.5% of farms now receive 89% of all farming income. While Vilsack said those big operations are important, it is vital for small farmers to receive a greater share of the income in order to reverse population and wealth declines in rural communities.

CHAMPAIGN, IL

100 mph winds flatten Midwest cornfields

Hurricane-force winds swept through northern Missouri and Iowa and all the way east to Illinois and Indiana on June 29, flattening parched crops. The derecho brought wind gusts up to 100 mph in places, Farm Journal reported. The storm system also brought crucial rains. While it might not be enough to cure the drought, the rains could help rescue some of the drought-ravaged crops.

The storm on Thursday barreled across the Midwest, with some of hardest-hit states being Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. The storm then turned and went south, hitting Tennessee.

GRAND MARSH, WI

Alsum Farms & Produce celebrates 50 years

Alsum Farms & Produce, a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, pumpkins, onions, and wholesaler of fresh, quality produce, will celebrate 50 years in business. The company will feature crop tours on Friday, Aug. 11, and a community celebration on Aug. 12 with a Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile run/walk, and tour of Alsum Farms potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh, Wis. To sign up for the plant tour, contact Ross at ross.jeseritz@alsum.com or 920-348-6702.

MADISON, WI

Wisconsin to get $1B in federal broadband funding

Wisconsin recess more than $1B in in federal funding to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved areas. Sen. Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a press conference that farmers need broadband access in order to track commodity markets and access new markets around the world, Brownfield reported.

Baldwin pushed the Federal Communications Commission to update its broadband coverage maps so the dollars would go where they’re needed most. Congress held off on announcing the new funding until the maps were updated.

PORTERVILLE, MT

Man sentenced in multimillion-dollar cow manure scheme

A California man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for bilking investors out of nearly $9M in a cow manure Ponzi scheme. Ray Brewer claimed he was turning cow manure into green energy, Farm Journal reported.

For five years, Brewer ran a scheme in which he claimed to be building anaerobic digesters at dairies in California and Idaho, promising investors a 66% return of all new profits as well as tax incentives. He even went as far as taking investors on tours of dairies where the alleged digesters would be built, and updating investors with bogus financial documents and pictures of the digesters being built.

Brewer pocketed the money in several bank accounts and purchased real estate, a home and new trucks, authorities said.

OMAHA, NE

Is smoke impacting corn pollination?

The threat to human health from the thick haze is widely publicized, but what about crop health? Anything that might interfere with corn pollination is important, said Bryce Anderson , Ag Meteorologist for DTN. Environmental scientists say there is evidence that hazy skies could increase plant productivity due to the way smoke scatters incoming sunlight, allowing the sun's energy to reach further into dense plant canopies, Anderson said.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad bugs

Federal health officials will start formally tracking infections caused by the rare but potentially deadly germ that sickened babies and triggered a nationwide shortage of infant formula last year, Associated Press reported. A group that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to add cronobacter infection to the watchlist of reported serious condition monitored by the agency. States could begin reporting to the federal agency by next year. The bacteria is found widely in the environment. When the bug gets into a food such as powdered formula, it can cause life-threatening bloodstream infections and meningitis in very young or ill infants.