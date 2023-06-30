Distinguished Junior Member finalists tapped at National Junior Holstein Convention

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin Junior Holstein members were well represented among finalists earning Distinguished Junior Member (DJM) honors. The highest accolade bestowed on Junior Holstein Members recognizes them for their dedicated work with Registered Holsteins and involvement in the dairy industry since 1922.

“The commitment these young adults have to the future of the dairy industry is inspiring,” Kelli Dunklee, Holstein Association USA Event and Program Lead said in a news release. “It’s been a joy to watch these Junior Holstein members develop a passion for the Registered Holstein cow throughout the years.”

Holstein Association USA named the DJM finalists on June 27, 2023, during the National Junior Holstein Convention Awards Banquet in Lexington, Kentucky.

2023 DJM Finalists: Madeline Hensel, Pittsville, Wis.; Lauren Siemers, Kiel, Wis.; Ainsley Noble, Lancaster, Wis.; Quinn Dum, Elliottsburg, Penn.; Jacob Schaefer, Little Falls, Minn.; and Kylie Konyn, Escondido, Calif..

DJM judging is a two-part process. Youth members competing put together a book highlighting their Junior Holstein work, activities and projects, breeding program, and personal views. The Junior’s entry book is worth 60 percent of the final score, and the top 12 individuals are named DJM Semifinalists based on their book score.

Phase two of the contest takes place at National Junior Holstein Convention, where the semifinalists are interviewed by a committee of judges. The interview is worth 40 percent of the final score, and the six individuals with the highest combined scores are named DJM finalists.

Young Distinguished Junior Member Finalists

Three Wisconsin teens were among eight Junior Holstein members ages 9 to 16 selected as Young Distinguished Junior Member (YDJM) finalists. The applicants were judged on their YDJM books, which highlight their accomplishments and leadership with the Junior Holstein Association and beyond.

The YDJM finalists were recognized during the 2023 National Junior Holstein Convention in Lexington, Kentucky.

2023 YDJM Finalists include: Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Pine River, Wis.; Dylan Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Sarah Craun, Mount Crawford, Va.; Kiara Konyn, Escondido, Calif.; Mykel Mull, Chowchilla, Calif.; Jesslyn Risser, Lebanon, Penn.; and Alexis Schultz, Marion, NY.