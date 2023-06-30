Farmers earn just pennies on the dollar for their products

Wisconsin State Farmer

During the holiday weekend and throughout the summer, consumers will head to grocery stores to stock up on food for their summer festivities. While most folks know where their food comes from, most have no idea how little of each food dollar finds its way back to farmers.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said on average, less than 15 cents of every one of those dollars spent on food makes it back to farmers and ranchers. For some summer cookout staples, it’s even less. That bag of potato chips? Less than 5% makes it back to potato growers, and just 3% goes to wheat growers for the hamburger buns for those burgers on the grill.

Last year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the farmer’s share of the food dollar had reached a historic lowat just 14.5 cents of every dollar spent. This year's Fourth of July Farmer’s Share numbers are:

8ct Hamburger Buns: Retail price, $3.49 . Farmer’s Share, $0.10

. Farmer’s Share, 2lbs Ground Beef: Retail price, $11.07 . Farmer’s Share, $3.42

. Farmer’s Share, 1lb Tomatoes: Retail price, $2.00 . Farmer’s Share, $0.42

. Farmer’s Share, 1lb Lettuce: Retail price, $2.79 . Farmer’s Share, $0.76

. Farmer’s Share, Party Size Potato Chips: Retail price, $5.99 . Farmer’s Share, $0.29

. Farmer’s Share, 2l Soda: Retail price, $1.19. Farmer’s Share, $0.09

Fairness for Farmers campaign

Corporate consolidation and monopolies let massive companies set their own prices, paying farmers less and charging consumers more, Larew said.

"Year after year we’re seeing a troubling trend of farmers earning less and less of the dollars that Americans spend at the grocery store,” Larew said. “Whether it’s the highly consolidated meatpacking industry, or harmful mergers in the grocery sector, farmers and consumers are being squeezed out of their hard-earned money.”

Larew says it doesn't have to be this way.

“Through our Fairness for Farmers campaign, we’re fighting for a 2023 Farm Bill that creates fairer and more competitive markets that benefit farmers and consumers,” Larew said