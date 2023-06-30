Jessica Rettler's use of ag in the classroom nets her national award

Wisconsin State Farmer

Agriculture is a perfect learning tool in Tri-County Elementary teacher Jessica Rettler's classroom. The fourth-grade teacher was recognized as one of seven recipients of the 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award during the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Ag organizations partner each year to honor teachers in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from around the country for the innovative ways they use agricultural concepts to teach reading, writing, math, science, social studies, STEM, STEAM and more.

“These outstanding teachers recognize that agriculture also is a perfect foundation for teaching biology, chemistry, climatology, math, and literacy, in ways that any age or level of students can understand, value and apply to their daily life,” said Dr. Dionne Toombs, acting director of USDA-NIFA.

Rettler has found a variety of ways to share the multifaceted world of agriculture with students, their families and peers. Through discussions of current agriculture-related topics, experiencing agriculture hands-on through making ice cream and fruit smoothies, sampling real maple syrup, and taking field trips to local farms, she truly brings agriculture to life for her students.