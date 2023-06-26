Ag Briefs: Wis. farm workers charged in sex trafficking case

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Weather continues to impact crop growth

Rain in portions of the state helped ease some effects of drought.However, dry conditions throughout most of the state continue to negatively impact crop growth and conditions.According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, topsoil moisture condition rated 37% very short, 36% short, 27% adequate and 0% surplus.

Crop condition continued to deteriorate. Corn condition was 42% good to excellent, down 8% from last week.Soybean condition was 45% good to excellent, down 7% from last week. Oat coloring was at 18%, with the crop's condition rates as 45% good to excellent, down 3%. Winter wheat condition was rated 49% good to excellent statewide, up 1%.

The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 24% complete. All hay condition was reported 40% good to excellent statewide, down 3% from last week. Pasture condition was rated 38% good to excellent statewide, down 1%.

GREEN LAKE CO., WI

Wis. farm workers charged in sex trafficking case

Seven dairy farm workers in Green Lake County were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl. According to WLUK, all seven men - ages 21-42 - have pled guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking.

According to court documents, on multiple dates between June and November 2019, one of the defendants, transported the victim, a 16-year-old girl who was in foster care in Madison, between Dane County and Green Lake County for her to perform commercial sex acts for dairy farm workers.

Another defendant, Rivera, both paid for sex with the victim and promoted her availability for commercial sex within the Guatemalan national farm worker community in Green Lake County. Eventually, the victim began living with Rivera and several of the other defendants, who would “loan” the victim to other groups of farm workers in the area for her sexual services.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office uncovered this conspiracy on Thanksgiving night in 2019, when the victim called 911. Several individuals were arrested that night at the house where the victim had been living, while others were arrested in other locations following further investigation.

APPLETON, WI

Dairy automation program launches at FVTC

Fox Valley Technical College will be the first in the Wisconsin Technical College System to offer a degree in Dairy Automation. The program is currently accepting applications and is set to begin in August 2023. This program will train individuals for the fast-growing automated milking industry.

Students will gain cross-functional, hands-on expertise in agriculture and automation through courses in agriculture, electronics, computers, programming, robots, sensors and more. The Dairy Automation program will open doors to a variety of agriculture automation careers. Classes from a variety of fields, paired with experiences at FVTC’s partner farms, will provide the perfect combination to meet employers’ needs and students’ interests.

The program also offers a unique, newly designed Spanish Language and Culture for Dairy course which provides language skills and cultural understanding to communicate confidently with Spanish speakers on the farm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA

High beef prices drive dairy culling

High input costs, falling milk prices amid surplus supplies, and high beef prices will continue to encourage dairy producers to cull heavily until milk margins improve. Surplus milk supplies are so heavy in some regions that producers have had no alternative but to dump milk or basically give it away, according to Sarina Sharp, analyst with the Daily Dairy Report.

According to USDA, U.S. beef production will fall 4.2% this year and decline another 8.4% next year to a nine-year low. Meatpackers have been looking for cattle ready to harvest, and earlier this month, they were paying an average of $1.89/lb. for finished steers, Dairy Herd Management reported. High cattle prices have helped boost dairy cull cow values to multi-year highs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Investigation into alleged wage theft at shuttered HyLife Foods plant

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating possible wage theft at HyLife Foods, a pork processing plant in Windom, Minnesota, that closed permanently and laid off its 1,000-person workforce June 2. Premium Iowa Pork purchased the plant for $14 million in the aftermath of the bankruptcy but opted not to retain the workforce.

When the plant closed, hundreds of workers’ visas were terminated earlier than anticipated. HyLife had 10 days to return the workers, most of whom are from Mexico and the Philippines, to their home countries.

WASHINGTON D.C.

India, US resolve 6 trade disputes, agree to end retaliatory duties

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the US and the Republic of India have agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization. India also agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs, which it had imposed in response to the U.S. Section 232 national security measures on steel and aluminum, on certain U.S. products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid and diagnostic reagents. These tariff cuts will restore and expand market opportunities for US ag producers and manufacturers.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Areas of Corn Belt on pace for driest June ever

Drought continues to deepen across the Midwest. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, 64% of the corn crop and 57% of the soybean crop across the U.S. are now covered in drought. That’s a sizable jump in just a week, which is reflected in the ongoing decline in crop conditions.

It's also having a severe impact on crop conditions. As of last Sunday, USDA-NASS said 55% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good to excellent. Lance Honig, NASS Crops Branch Chief, says there are only two years in history where condition ratings have been lower for this week: 1992, when 52% of the crop was rated good to excellent and 1988 with a 37% good to excellent rating.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Biofuel groups slam EPA for RFS rules

Biofuel groups are expressing their disappointment with the EPA's blending requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard. While EPA slightly raised requirements for biomass-based diesel fuels, the agency lowered ethanol quotas. Biofuel blending requirements are 20.94 billion gallons in 2023, 21.54 billion gallons in 2024 and 22.33 gallons in 2025.

The finalized volumes include 15 billion gallons of ethanol over the next three years, a decline from the proposal, and American Coalition for Ethanol CEO Brian Jennings told Brownfield the rule could significantly reduce demand. “When EPA rides the breaks on the program, it limits our ability to expand into those markets for E15 and E85.”