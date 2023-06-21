Wisconsin, Minnesota dairy farmers are forced to dump thousands of gallons of milk

Jan Shepel

Correspondent

The system of milk hauling and processing is so overloaded in the Upper Midwest that any problem with a dairy plant is catastrophic. When one plant was told it had to close for at least 30 days because of wastewater issues, the 45 farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota that ship to that plant were told they would have to start dumping their milk.

With processing capacity bursting at the seams, farmers could find nowhere else to go with their milk. There are reports of other plants experiencing diminished processing capacity due to a lack of labor to do the processing work or just too much milk to handle.

Hastings Creamery is a local farmer-owned dairy manufacturing company in Hastings, Minnesota that processes 150,000 pounds of raw milk a day. That plant was shut down when regulators cut off their permission to use a municipal wastewater system. Producers who shipped milk to the plant were told they had to dump their milk while the plant tries to iron out its problems with water quality regulators.

Creamery has long history

The creamery has a long history in the region. It started in 1913 as a butter maker and later bottled milk.

Milk and cream leaked from the plant into the Hastings Wastewater Treatment Plant in mid-May causing the creamery to be in violation of requirements on FOGs – fats, oils and grease. A repeat of that kind of violation, regulators fear, could cripple the local water treatment plant in Hastings, a Mississippi River town located 30 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

The creamery’s shutdown is tied to a discharge rule that limits the amount of fat, wax, tallow, grease or oil from animal or vegetable origin in excess of 100 milligrams per liter, because those substances have the potential to turn solid and obstruct the flow in public sewers.

The creamery’s industrial wastewater permit was suspended at midnight on June 5, and the Metropolitan Council cut it off from the Hastings Wastewater Treatment Plant for 30 days – until the plant can meet certain requirements.

The Metropolitan Council, an agency in charge of operating the sewage treatment system for much of the Twin Cities region, said that they have recorded six violations by Hastings Creamery in the last seven months. The Hastings wastewater plant is one of the sewer plants operated by the Metropolitan Council.

“We are working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to find a solution that supports local milk producers while protecting community water supply,” Terri Dresen of the Metropolitan Council told a Minneapolis television station.

Last week Metropolitan Council chair Charlie Zelle and Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson met with operators of the creamery and with Hastings city leaders, state lawmakers and farmers who are being impacted by the shutdown.

"If plant goes down...we would have to sell our cows"

Emily Tweten, a fifth-generation dairy farmer, drove from Winona County to be at that meeting. As one of the 45 farmers who sell raw milk to the creamery, she told reporters that if the plant goes down, “we would have to sell our cows. We would be done with our business.”

Other processors have told the farmers that they have no room for additional milk. “We spent the last three weeks trying to find an alternative route for our milk and it just does not exist,” Tweten told reporters. “This isn’t just about our farm. It’s about the entire economy of a rural community.”

The creamery may get permission to reconnect with the wastewater plant in 30 days if certain conditions are met. Meanwhile the plant’s operators have been placing pumps near floor drains in the plant and diverting wastewater to a reservoir tank outside the building. From there it is being pumped into tanker trucks that take it to plants that are equipped to handle it.

New owners unaware plant was out of compliance

Twin Cities news outlets reported that Justin Malone, a third-generation dairy farmer joined with three other dairy farmers and bought the dairy plant two years ago and were unaware that the 1955-era plant had been out of compliance with standards limiting fats, oils and grease.

They have been working with consultants who have recommended that they build a pre-treatment plant at the creamery site that would limit the FOGs and would cost around $900,000 to build.

The wastewater at issue is from milk and cream that gets released when changing from one product to another and when sanitizer moves through the equipment.

But the problem came to a head in mid-May when workers at the wastewater plant photographed a thick, white froth in one part of the sewage facility. The Met Council estimated that 169,000 gallons of milk had leaked from a faulty valve at the plant over 16 hours May 12 and May 13.

Hastings Creamery takes milk from farmers in Minnesota and Wisconsin and produces a variety of products under its own label and other private labels for grocery store chains and other companies.

In addition to upending the dairy farmers who supply milk to the plant, the sudden closure of the creamery affects the 35 to 40 people who work at the plant.

Lucas Sjostrom, executive director of Minnesota Milk told Agweb.com that they have been working with farmers over the past several weeks to find alternative markets while government officials have been looking at ways to keep this dairy plant open. “We believe every milk buyer across the Upper Midwest is aware of the situation,” he said.

Some milk is being dumped on farms. “Even though we have transportation available, most plants cannot currently take the milk, even for free,” he added in that online report.

More called upon to dump milk

While not related to the Hastings situation, sources tell us that more than 60 Associated Milk Producers Inc., (AMPI) members were recently called upon to dump milk too. That co-op has members in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Videos showed milk that was picked up from farms and hauled by their milk trucks to fields where rye crops had been harvested so the milk could be dumped. One farmer commented that it appeared that the co-op was alternating which farmer’s milk was going to get dumped.

Sarah Schmidt, vice president of marketing for AMPI, told Wisconsin State Farmer that the reason milk is being dumped is the flooded condition of the market. With fluid sales declining dramatically and schools mostly closed for the summer, there is more farm milk than processors can handle.

“We are hearing that it’s impacting other processors too.”

AMPI has eight manufacturing plants in the region; four make bulk American type cheese, Schmidt said. One makes hard Italian cheese in 22-pound wheels. There is one plant making non-fat dry milk, a butter plant and a consumer-packaging plant.

She also said milk from outside the Upper Midwest, notably the South, is pushing into the region and displacing milk that is produced here. Even with AMPI’s plants running at full capacity, there is more milk produced on member farms than they can handle. “There are so many dynamics in play right now.”

When Schmidt spoke to the Wisconsin State Farmer on June 16, however, she said it appeared that most of the dumping of member milk at AMPI had slowed down or come to an end. “It has been a difficult time for the co-op. Many of us grew up on dairy farms and we know how hard dairy farmers work,” Schmidt said.

"We got big problems out here in the ag world"

In the midst of the crisis, farmers posted videos showing their milk being dumped. One farmer posted video from his freestall barn, noting that the Holstein “girls” behind him don’t know any better than to keep eating and making milk.

“How is June Dairy Month going for me? It ain’t worth a crap,” he said. The processing plant can’t handle the milk so the hauler picked up his milk and dumped it in a field, he added.

“We got big problems out here in the ag world and it’s not good,” he added in the video post. “We all need some prayers out here on the dairies because it’s not good. If anybody’s got some extra thoughts and prayers, send them to the dairies. We need it bad. It sucks, to say the least.”