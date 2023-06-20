Here are some cool facts about ice cream

Wisconsin State Farmer

While most Wisconsinites are familiar with June Dairy Month, America’s Dairyland can continue the dairy products party into July by celebrating National Ice Cream Month. Here are some fun facts about ice cream to ponder while you enjoy your favorite dessert!

It takes 12 pounds of milk to produce just 1 gallon of ice cream.

Soda fountain owner, Ed Berners of Two Rivers, Wisconsin is reputed to have invented the first ice cream sundae in 1881.

The most popular flavor is vanilla, then chocolate which combine for 52% of all sales.

Ice cream in America in the 1700’s was rare and enjoyed by the elite.

Thomas Jefferson is credited with the first recipe for ice cream in America.

Industrial ice cream production in the US began in 1851.

The majority of Americans – around 90% have ice cream in their freezers, with the average person eating 45.8 pints a year.

The tallest ice cream cone was over 9 feet tall in Italy.

Chocolate syrup is the most popular ice cream topping.

The ice cream cone was an accident. At the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904, an ice cream vendor ran out of bowls, so a waffle maker rolled his pastries into a cone shape to help.

The largest ice cream sundae in the world weighed 54,914 lbs. - that's almost the weight of a humpback whale!

Source: Icecreamhistory.net