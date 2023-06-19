Fire at Forest Ridge Holsteins changes venue for Fond du Lac County's Breakfast on the Farm

Even the best laid plans can change in an instant. For months now, Kurt and Sarah Loehr had been readying their farm Forest Ridge Holsteins to host Envision Greater Fond du Lac's Agri-Business Council's 34th annual Breakfast on the Farm event Sunday, June 25 — during National Dairy Month.

But last Sunday, June 17, the Dotyville couple's joy in hosting turned to despair in a matter of minutes as they watched flames devour several farm buildings in the Father's Day fire.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a passersby called 911 around 9:50 a.m. Monday to report a barn fire at W2133 Randellen Lane in the town of Forest in eastern Fond du Lac County.

Upon arrival, the barn was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

Sheriff's officials said one of the property owners first noticed the fire as they were performing work around the outside of the property. While dispatch logs initially reported animals trapped inside the burning structure, the owners were able to safely evacuate 100 cows housed inside one of the barns. The animals impacted by the fire were relocated to neighboring farms. No injuries to animals or humans were reported.

Four separate barns and an office all connected to one another were damaged in the fire. Authorities said some of the structures contained hay, wood shavings and other miscellaneous tools. The structure is deemed a complete loss, and damages were estimated at $1 million.

Multiple fire departments responding to the incident were on scene for approximately seven hours. According to the news release, the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. While the fire is not suspicious, the incident remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Loehr family as they navigate this difficult situation," Envision Greater Fond du Lac's Agri-Business Council wrote in a statement.

Breakfast on the Farm is moved to a new location

In the wake of the fire, the Agri-Business Council said Monday that the Breakfast on the Farm event would go on as planned but at a new location — 3-D Dairy, N8148 Schaefer Road in Malone. The dairy is owned by brothers John, Joe, and Bill Diederichs.

Many of the details for Fond du Lac County's Breakfast on the Farm are unchanged. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be serving a large, country-style breakfast.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are free. Ice cream cups from UW-Platteville Pioneer Sweets will also be available for $2 a cup and available in three flavors: Simply Strawberry, Holstein Swirl and Forest Ridge Mint.

Breakfast tickets are available for purchase at Envision Greater Fond du Lac (23 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Fond du Lac), Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s website, envisiongreaterfdl.com (under events), Dotyville Hardware (W2118 4th St., Fond du Lac) and many local banks.

Free parking and shuttle service will be available from Aurora Health Center, 210 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac. Handicap and event parking is available at the farm.