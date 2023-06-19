Ag Briefs: Bill to regulate wedding barns wins bipartisan support

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Bill to regulate wedding barns wins bipartisan support

A proposal to regulate wedding barns in Wisconsin as part of an overhaul of the state’s liquor laws won bipartisan support, advancing as the Republican-controlled Legislature moves swiftly to enact the sweeping bill. An Assembly committee voted Thursday 12-2 to pass the measure just two days after a public hearing at which owners of wedding barns across the state said the proposed changes would put them out of business. Under the bill, wedding barns that host more than six events a year would have to obtain a Class B liquor license, which would allow them to serve beer, wine and liquor, according to Associated Press.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Activists: Cargill not doing enough to fight deforestation

A coalition of activist groups and researchers has released a report it hopes will increase pressure on agribusiness giant Cargill to do more to fight deforestation and human rights abuse. Associated Press reported the document released Wednesday accuses the family-owned company of not following through on commitments to help end such practices. It contends that Cargill has been misled by its managers and now should take the lead in ensuring its promises are carried out to fight forced child labor in the cocoa industry and protect forests and other natural resources.

HINSDALE, IL

36 to 42 million acres of corn, soybeans are in trouble

Corn and soybeans are in a full-blown weather market with extended forecasts calling for little rain and expanding drought covering 57% of the nation’s corn acres and 51% of the soybean acres. That combination has the market putting in a weather premium in a big way, Farm Journal reported. For the week, December corn was up $0.67, with November soybeans closing $1.38 higher and posting one of the biggest weekly rallies in the life of the contract.

While it is early in the season, the market is trying to determine just how much yield is being lost with a flash drought and deteriorating crop conditions in top producing states such as Iowa and Illinois. Jerry Gulke, president of the Gulke Group, says the 181.5 bu. per acre yield USDA is projecting is no longer in the cards.

NEW YORK, N.Y.

Bayer reaches $6.9M settlement with New York over Roundup advertising

Bayer has agreed to pay $6.9M to settle allegations by New York’s attorney general that it made misleading claims about the safety of the weedkiller Roundup. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James focused on advertising by Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018. Those ads said Roundup “won’t harm anything but weeds." James said those claims breached a previous settlement New York state reached with Monsanto two decades ago. Bayer insists Roundup is safe.

WASHINGTON D.C.

House GOP propose stiff tax on foreign farmland purchases

House Republicans proposed a tax package Friday that would impose a new excise tax of up to 60% on purchases of U.S. farmland by China and other “countries of concern." Those countries include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela. RFD reported that the proposal was wrapped up in a broader package repealing several green energy incentives created by the Climate, Health, and Tax Bill last summer.

CHICAGO, IL

Insurance premiums up 40% or more for ag co-ops

In a report authored by Ken Zuckerberg lead farm supply and biofuels economist for CoBank, insurance premiums are on the rise for agricultural co-ops, and at least one company has exited the space, Farm Journal reported.

The cause of the changes is being attributed to three years of more frequent, more costly floods, tornados, and severe weather events. As quoted in the report, U.S. losses to weather and climate related catastrophes totaled $170 billion in 2022.

WASHINGTON D.C.

USDA accepts over 1M acres in offers via CRP signup

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA is accepting more than 1 million acres in this year’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup. This is one of several signups that USDA’s Farm Service Agency is holding for the program. Offers for new land in this General CRP signup totaled about 295,000 acres nationwide. Producers submitted re-enrollment offers for 891,000 expiring acres. The number of accepted acres that are enrolled in General CRP will be confirmed later this year.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico

El Niño, not avian flu, bird deaths

Experts in Mexico say that the warming Pacific ocean currents known as El Niño, not avian flu, were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of birds along Mexico's Pacific coast this year. Mexico's Ag Department said that tests on the dead birds revealed they had died of starvation, not flu, the Associated Press reported. The department said that warming surface water in the Pacific caused by El Niño can drive fish into deeper, cooler water, making it harder for birds to find food.