5 things to know about the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention

Wisconsin State Farmer

The 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention attended by FFA members from the state's 253 chapters is now in the history books. Here are some highlights from the much-anticipated gathering.

State officer team chosen

FFA members in each of the 10 districts across the state go through an arduous interview process in hopes of becoming a member of the Wisconsin State Officer team. Meet the new 2022-23 State Officers who were elected to a year of service.

Brooke Wittrock, Sec. 1, Bloomer FFA, Sentinel; Sophie Koehler, Sec. 2, Chippewa Falls FFA, vice president; Sec. 3, Jescey Thompson, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau FFA, reporter; Sec. 4, Stevie Cobb, Black Hawk FFA, vice president; Sec. 5, Linsey Mueller, Albany FFA, treasurer; Sec. 6, Julia Lenz, Markesan FFA, vice president; Sec. 7, Elizabeth Reinart, Granton FFA, vice president; Sec. 8, Amber Bunnell, Seymour FFA, vice president; Sec. 9, Amy Jentges, Random Lake FFA, secretary; and Sec. 10, Henry Koerner, Big Foot FFA, parliamentarian.

Serving as the state president is the 2022-2023 state sentinel and Section 10 representative of the state officer team Mary Schrieber. Schrieber, from East Troy, is pursuing a degree in Political Science and Life Science Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schrieber’s supervised agricultural experience included being the primary beekeeper of her chapter’s bee hives with tasks including monitoring health, harvesting honey and replacing supers.

Membership hits new record

Each year, FFA chapters are encouraged to recruit new members and retain current membership. FFA advisors and current members rose to the challenge and were rewarded during the opening session with the news that Wisconsin now has a statewide membership of 25,245 members ‒ a new record.

Chapter membership awards include: Waupun FFA as the largest chapter with 558 members; Elk Mound FFA increased its membership by 82%; and Reedsburg FFA welcomed 204 new members this year. Wisconsin FFA also welcomed back the Almond-Bancroft and Fall River FFA chapters and applauded the new charter of the Sun Prairie West FFA.

National Chapter award winners

Twenty-five Wisconsin chapters have earned a 3-Star National Chapter designation, the highest level of recognition that a chapter can earn. Chapters winning a gold rating are: Amery, Badger, Big Foot, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Clintonville, Columbus, DeForest, Denmark, Granton, Manawa, Marshall, Milton, Osseo-Fairchild, Pardeeville, Parkview, Portage, Prairie Farm, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Tomah, Waupaca, Waupun, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winneconne.

Top 5 Chapters

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. This year's top chapters in the state are: Weyauwega-Fremont, first; Denmark, second; Columbus, third; Waupaca, fourth and Osseo-Fairchild, fifth.

Bits and pieces

For many FFA members, receiving the State FFA Degree is the pinnacle of their FFA career. And during the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention, 383 members realized that lofty goal - an increase of 52 from last year.

The top 10 chapters receiving recognition for the 2023 Wisconsin FFA Food For America program include: Big Foot, Denmark, Kiel, Lake Mills, Manawa, Milton, Oconto Falls, Pulaski, River Valley and Waupun.