FFA Stars Over Wisconsin winners have bright plans for the future

Michelle Stangler

Correspondent

The 94th Wisconsin FFA State Convention brought together more than 3,700 FFA members, advisors, and guests who participated in numerous workshops, interacted with agricultural organizations and companies at the trade show, and attended empowering sessions.

Perhaps the most anticipated session was held Wednesday evening. At the end of the night, attendees would learn the names of their peers who will be leading them in the upcoming year as members of the state officer team. In addition, some of the top honors ‒ including Stars Over Wisconsin ‒ would be announced.

The selection processes for Stars over Wisconsin involved extensive preparation, interviews and the submission of applications, reflecting the dedication and commitment of the participants.

The Stars Over Wisconsin awards are presented to exceptional FFA members who have achieved their State FFA Degree and demonstrated outstanding supervised agricultural experiences (SAE) within the state. These awards recognize the members’ remarkable accomplishments, active FFA participation, and excellent academic records.

Star in Agricultural Placement

Ethan Lulich of the Mauston FFA chapter is this year's winner of the Star in Agricultural Placement award. Lulich has been involved in his family’s business, Lulich Landscaping LLC, where he started out hauling plants and materials as well as block pavers to the installation crew. Over time, Lulich’s role expanded as he actively contributed ideas to improve the family business.

“This (award) really just solidifies everything me and my family have worked towards with my SAE project,” Lulich said. "Seeing all the hard work pay off after setting my sights to be on the stage as a goal was remarkable."

Lulich looks forward to continuing his involvement with business and will attend Kansas State University this fall to study agricultural business.

Star in Agriscience

Henry Koerner of the Big Foot FFA chapter is the Star in Agriscience, award winner. Koerner was involved in finding solutions for many issues related to the Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources pathways. During the four years of Koerner’s SAE, he has developed other research projects spanning from comparing the effects of various milk types used in the cheesemaking process on protein presence to utilizing poultry feces bacteria as a bioremediation agent of oil. He is no stranger to competition at the local, state and national level with his projects.

"It's really rewarding," said Koerner. "I did not think at all, even in the last two years, that this might be something I would be qualified for."

Koerner, who was also chosen to serve as a state FFA officer, plans to attend the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities to obtain a degree in agricultural education to teach the next generation of researchers.

Star in Agribusiness

Jacob Harbaugh of the Clintonville FFA is the Wisconsin Star in Agribusiness winner.

Harbaugh’s involvement in the dairy industry allowed him to see the need for fitters and the opportunities that it would bring to him. Because of this, he decided to start his own business, Harbaugh Hair. With his business, he is able to provide custom services to meet his client’s needs for fitting and grooming.

Throughout the year, Harbaugh fits in cattle sales, fairs, shows, and barn clippings. Jacob’s skills in blending toplines and belly hairs allow him to highlight strong breed characteristics in each cattle. The financial management of his business allows him to make informed decisions on whether ventures will be profitable. His business now serves 25 clients.

This fall he will be attending the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities to gain a degree in Animal Science while minoring in Agricultural Business.

Star Farmer

Wisconsin FFA named Nathan Seitz of as Star Farmer, an honor he wasn’t expecting. Despite having no prior experience with sheep before 2017, the Pulaski FFA member purchased his first pair of market lambs that year. Since then, Seitz has his own breeding flock and now has 13 lambs.

Throughout the years, Seitz has been committed to expanding his knowledge about sheep through trial and error, research, and working with a variety of mentors. As his flock continues to grow, Seitz is dedicated to producing high-quality lambs each year.

“This award reflects on the past several years I’ve been working with my SAE and just how far I’ve come,” Seitz said. “I never thought it would go as far as what it has here (at the State FFA Convention).”

Seitz plans on continuing breeding sheep and staying involved in the industry while attending the University of Wisconsin – River Falls to pursue a degree in Agricultural Business.