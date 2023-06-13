Weather whiplash in Wisconsin keeps farmers on edge. Experts say not time to panic yet

A little over two months ago, Wisconsin farmers were struggling to make headway in getting their crops planted. After months of wetter than normal conditions that stretched back to November 2022 ‒ including the wettest winter on record ‒ a quarter of the state is now experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Steve Vavrus, a climatologist with UW-Madison, is calling the situation in the Badger state 'weather whiplash' when it comes to precipitation departures.

"We had month after month after month of wetter than normal conditions starting in November and consistent through April. That has really helped us in terms of subsurface moisture, even though we flipped it about face to having the fourth driest May on record," Vavrus said. "You would have to go back to the big drought year of 1988 to find a drier May, and before that, all the way back to the thick of the Dust Bowl in 1934. So what we've experienced is actually historic."

Vavrus was one of several presenters featured during a special Badger Crop Connect Program on June 9 to address the the "flash drought" that Wisconsin is currently experiencing. A flash drought is simply the rapid onset or intensification of drought, set in motion by lower-than-normal rates of precipitation, accompanied by abnormally high temperatures, winds, and radiation.

Vavrus says the rapid drying out of the state's upper soils and vegetation is not only due to lack of rainfall, but also to the arid air masses that have swept across Wisconsin. He says the cuprit for the extremely dry conditions is attributed to an unusual atmospheric circulation pattern anchored over Canada. A large dome of high pressure over central Canada with clockwise circulating winds is pushing down dry Canadian air in a northeasterly flow, preventing the usual moisture from the Gulf from reaching the state.

"This weather pattern has cut off a lot of our rainfall, and it's also contributed to very dry air and low humidity over our region," he said.

A band of storms that swept across the state over the weekend brought some relief to parched fields. While the upcoming forecast shows warmer than normal conditions over the central part of the country, Vavrus says there is rain in the forecast.

A mini-drought?

Both wet and dry weather conditions play a key role in plant development, said Joe Lauer, agronomy professor at UW Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

"We've had a pretty good planting season. And as the summer goes on, what we really need is a timely rain of about 1 inch week with lots of sunshine and temperatures of 80s during the day and low 60s at night," he said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report for last week, 45 percent of the U.S. corn crop was covered in drought. Nearly 40 percent of the nation's soybean crop is also in drought, an 11-point jump in a week's time according to USDA and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Looking back over historical weather and crop yield data, Lauer says that years of record corn yields share similar characteristics, one being a mild moisture stress or mini-drought during the month of June.

"There's adequate moisture out there, especially if you were able to get the crop in in a fairly timely manner, and get that crop up and growing," Lauer said. "A mini-drought is actually a good thing, because that allows the plants to grow their root systems down into the soil profile and follow that water as the soil dries out."

Sauk City dairy farmer Mitch Breunig says the moisture received earlier this spring has helped both his hay and corn crops endure the dry spell in May.

"We've been fairly lucky. When I look at our 10-year average rainfall, we are only 1-inch behind," Breunig says. "Our corn was really slow (in the beginning), but after the rain on June 3 it has really taken off. I feel like our subsoil moisture is still ok and that the plant roots just needed to get to it. It just took that rain to get there."

Breunig says the made the decision to top dress nitrogen last Friday.

"We got another tenth inch of rain on Sunday morning so hopefully that was good timing," Breunig said. "The cooler weather has helped too."

The challenges, Lauer says,come when temperatures soar into the 90s and interact with the water demand on the plants. He also cautioned farmers over the use of cover crops in a dry growing season.

"When you use cover crops you're taking on a tremendous risk. And this is one of those years when you're going to see that cover crops use a lot of water," he said. "So water those fields that have had cover crops applied...those are most likely to have some of the first symptoms of water stress as we move into pollination."

Lauer says the key right now is to have patience.

"The rains didn't come until the middle of July in what was considered a drought year in 2012, and we still had 120 bushel/acre yields in the fall," he recalled.

Prepare for the worst

UW Ag Economist Paul Mitchell says the season is far from over and with timely rains farmers can still harvest a healthy crop. While farmers cannot dictate the whims of Mother Nature, they can lessen the risk by investing in crop insurance.

Mitchell, who leads the Renk Agribusiness Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, says 75- to 80-percent of Wisconsin corn and soybean acres are insured.

Crop insurance is the first tool farmers have to deal with the financial risk of bad weather ‒ both wet and dry ‒ and yield uncertainty. However, not all crop insurance program are equal, said Mitchell and worries that less experienced farmers may find themselves opting between RP, crop revenue insurance, and RP-HPE, crop revenue insurance without the harvest price option.

RP-HPE has a lower premium and thus a lower cash outflow for premiums since it does not have HPO. The premium subsidy however favors RP as does forward selling. RP-HPE is most attractive to consider when little to none of a crop is sold forward.

"Some look at the difference in premiums and experience sticker shock. They think one way to cut their cost of insurance is to buy the RP-HPE. So instead of paying $25/acre, you spend $18/acre," Mitchell said. "Let's say RP guarantee in 2023 is $5.91 corn and $13.76 soybeans. If the CME harvest price decreases, revenue guarantee remains constant for both RP and RP-HPE. However, if CME harvest price increases ‒ and that's my concern for this year ‒ RP revenue is increased but this price guarantee does not happen for RP-HPE.

"So, if we have a true drought and the price goes up and we have a lot of low yields in the state, those farmers who bought HPE are going to be a little bit surprised when they see their neighbors who bought RP getting large indemnities," he added.

With RP, farmers will have the grain, or the money to buy grain at harvest time prices, to satisfy any forward or futures contract.

"I always think of livestock as a forward contract. You have to feed them and you have to deliver the grain," he said. "However, I'm not panicking yet. I think there's plenty of time for the rain to come and things to get back to normal."