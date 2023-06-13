Manitowoc farmers, Mark and Vanna Leichtfuss, make dairy promotion a year round mission

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

TWO RIVERS – Vanna and Mark Leichtfuss are proud dairy producers who love to share the dairy story with everyone. Even though June is the official dairy month, this Manitowoc County couple promotes the dairy industry and its products all year round.

The Leichtfuss family's dedication to educating others about the importance of dairy is well known.

Vanna serves on the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion Committee and the Manitowoc County 4-H Dairy Committee. The family recently welcomed 160 4K and Kindergarten students from OH Schultz Elementary School in Mishicot to their farm Milkinaire Dairy, providing tours along with milk and cheese to the young visitors.

Visitors of all ages are welcome at the Two Rivers farm. In 2020 Milkinaire Dairy hosted the Holstein Association Twilight meeting and will be the site of a future June Dairy Breakfast event.

Each year, Mark and Vanna provide calves for local FFA members to train and exhibit at county and state fairs. Before thecalves enter the show ring, their handlers are mentored in everything from prepping the animals and exhibiting them to the best of their ability.

Its common to see the Leichtfuss family participaing in parades during the summer, towing a bale wagon down the parade route while handing out mozzarella cheese bites to promote Milkinaire Dairy and Belgioioso cheese. The couple is also eager to supply animals for community events such as petting zoos in an effort to bring the public face to face with farm animals.

Vanna's mission to educate non-farmers about dairy cattle and farms goes beyond the her local community. She is eager to share information to all she meets when exhibiting animals at county and state fairs.

Striking out on their own

Both raised on dairy farms, Mark and Vanna were set on establishing a dairy farm of their own. They started by renting a farm, but later ended up renting a larger farm. After purchasing the last rental property, they decided the farm would not allow them to grow. In June 2019, the family purchased their current farm near Two Rivers, Wisconsin and the operation has grown ever since.

Initially the couple focused on milking and building their herd and purchased their feed. As feed increased in price, they ventured into raising their own crops.

In the early years of their farming venture, the couple built their herd by purchasing cattle. Milkinaire Dairy's herd began expanding from within as heifers developed and entered into the milking herd. They currently have 230 cows along with 200 young stock.

In the early days, Mark supplemented the farm income by working as a cattle breeder for NorthStar Select Sires (now known as CentralStar Cooperative). Getting chores done and keeping an off-farm job became challenging. Today both Mark and Vanna work full time caring for their farm with help from three students whom they mentor.

Increasing productivity

The Leichtfuss' are always seeking ways to increase productivity on the farm. They recently installed the Smaxtec system to monitor the health of their herd. The 24/7 surveillance system provides data on cow temperature, rumination, increased or decreased activity, and can alert farmers to expected calving times. The couple says that in the short time they're used this system they have found it helpful in treating sick cows earlier and breeding more cows off natural heats.

They also plant BMR corn silage and enlist soybeans. They are strongly considering robotic milking in the future.

Creating a lifestyle they love

With four children ‒ Emerson, 8, Everett, 5, Loretta, 4, and Excalibur, 3, ‒ their goal has always been to farm without outside jobs and create a lifestyle for their family that they love. In order to achieve this, the Leichtfuss' keep a close eye on input costs and pay attention to the return on any investment. Key to this goal is improving the combined fat and protein per cow and total milk production in the herd that includes both Registered Holsteins and recently added Registered Ayrshires.

In 2021 the couple made the move to invest in a foundation cow for their genetic herd. In vitro fertilization (IVF) was performed on the cow several times last year. Embryos are implanted in breeding age heifers located at a heifer raising facility with the goal of creating show-type heifers that develip into high-quality, profit-making cows to be exhibited at state and national levels.

Within the next two years, the family hopes to begin marketing this cows’ genetics. So far they've performed IVF on several other top cows. One animal they are keeping an eye on is a young Ayrshire calf that Vanna purchased in 2022 and exhibited at World Dairy Expo.

Soil management

While working together doing farm chores, Mark and Vanna often talked about goals and plans including the use of more modern practices of soil management aimed at protecting land and water. They have implemented the use of no-till cropping and begun experimenting with rye as a cover crop. However, they found the crop hard to harvest in a timly manner. Living so close to Lake Michigan, farmers are challenged by a shorter summer season and find it difficult to get a second crop into the field.

They plant winter wheat that gives them the cover crop benefits and provides a field to haul their bed pack manure on.

Their bed pack and dry manure are stored in an above-ground cement manure pit, with rainwater being diverted into the liquid manure pit. The pit is emptied a few times yearly to gain full benefits from the manure nutrients. In 2020 a manure line under one of the roads was installed that allows them to spread manure on the land they operate via the manure line.

A custom applicator who utilizes the latest technologies applies all the farm's manure. The manure is applied after first and third crop of alfalfa, using a dribble bar for better placement of nutrients. This method allows them to apply less volume per acre. If it is raining or fields are wet after first crop harvest, the manure is spread after second crop.

Worth their time

Outside the farm, Mark is very active on both the Town of Two Rivers Fire Department where he serves a Chief and the Mishicot Ambulance Service.

He believes these organizations are very worthy of his time. Many of the volunteer firefighters work away from the area during the day and are only available on weekends and evenings. Because of the nature of his job, Leichtfuss is available to answer calls during the day. Mark also finds himself listeing to the pager in order to fill staffing shortages on the Mishicot Ambulance Service.

All the evening and weekend classes to advance his skills in both departments have served him and his community well. Leichtfuss says these off-the-farm jobs are very rewarding, especially when he can save someone’s life.