Ag Briefs: Lawmakers urge changes to DMC

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Lawmakers urge changes to DMC

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is among Midwest lawmakers urging the Senate Committee on Agriculture to consider updates to the Dairy Margin Coverage Program in the 2023 Farm Bill. The letter recommends that the production volume between Tier I and Tier II premiums be updated to reflect the growth in herd size. It also recommends producers be allowed to update their production history to 2022 levels for future DMC payments. And finally, the letter recommends the top DMC margin level be increased from $9.50 to $10.00 per hundredweight to reflect the increasing costs of non-feed inputs.

DALLAS, WI

WI soybean farmer to host Korean trade team

Wisconsin soybean farmer and American Soybean Association (ASA) Director Tanner Johnson will host a Korean feed miller trade team on behalf of the Wisconsin Soybean Program (WSP) at his farm on June 15. The Korean delegation will be visiting the U.S. June 11-16 to continue fostering the country’s longstanding relationship with U.S. soy, which began in 1980.

According to a news release, prior to visiting Johnson’s farm, the delegation will be in Seattle for meetings with AGP and Blue Water Shipping at Grays Harbor. They will then travel to Minneapolis for visits with CHS, Cargill and the Minnesota Department of Ag.

MADISON, WI

Dry weather persists

Dry weather persisted across the state last week as the haze from Canadian wildfire smoke filled the sky and prompted the National Weather Service to issue air quality alerts. Planting of field crops neared completion in most areas, while temperatures were at or slightly below average for early June. In northern Wisconsin, low temperatures fell to the 30s, allowing frost to develop in locations north of Hwy 64.

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), crop condition ratings decreased from the previous week due to lack of rain. Ratings for the state’s corn acreage dropped 10% from last week, with 72% currently rated as “good to excellent” and 24% rated “poor to fair.” Similarly, winter wheat condition decreased 6% from the week before, and 75% of the crop is currently rated good to excellent. Condition ratings for alfalfa, oats, and pastures also declined by a few percentage points.

LIMERICK, Ireland

Irish gov. suggests culling 65K cows yearly due to emissions

The Irish dairy pot has been well and truly stirred after government figures suggested 65,000 cows per year need to be culled over a 3-year period to meet emissions targets.

Recently, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told RTE Morning Ireland he has been looking into various ways to reduce methane emissions, including culling 200,000 cows over the next three years. However, some farming bodies have hit back hard saying any such a dramatic cull must be on a voluntary basis as farmers had taken out business loans based on their cow numbers, Dairy Global reported.

PLATTEVILLE, WI

Compeer pledges $1M to Pioneer Farm

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America has made the largest grant commitment in its history, pledging $1 million towards the building of the Dairy Pilot Plant and Training Center at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneer Farm.

ELLSWORTH, WI

Ellsworth to host Cheese Curd Festival

The 2023 Cheese Curd Festival is set to bring cheese curd enthusiasts together on June 23 and 24 to enjoy Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery cheese curds and celebrate Wisconsin’s rich dairy heritage in the Wisconsin’s Cheese Curd Capital, Ellsworth.

The festival was named a winner in the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest for Best Specialty Food Festival. Each year, festival goers consume 6,000 pounds of cheese curds. Kids and adults will compete for the chance to be named the “Cheese Curd Eating Contest Champ".

MILWAUKEE, WI

Kikkoman marks 50th anniversary with donations

The Kikkoman Foods, Inc. Foundation presented $5M in support of sustainable agriculture and freshwater studies. The foundation's donation includes $3M for the UW-Madison's College of Agricultural & Life Sciences and $2M for the UW-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Science, with both donations supporting research that will contribute to protecting the very resources that initially drew the world's leading soy sauce producer to Wisconsin.

FITCHBURG, WI

Emmi Roth donates $5K to Adopt-a-Dairy Cow program

In honor of June Dairy Month and the farmers who provide nutritious milk, Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth donated $5,000 to Second Harvest’s Adopt-A-Dairy Cow Program.

The program, started in 2015, was designed to address the shortage of food pantry milk donations. Since its start, the program and its partners, including Emmi Roth, have helped to provide more than 200,000 gallons of milk to communities in southwest Wisconsin.

WASHINGTON DC

DMC payment issued once again

Falling milk prices has once again forced a Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) payment to be issued in 2023. Based on USDA’s Agricultural Prices report released late Wednesday afternoon, the Dairy Margin Coverage income over feed costs for April was $5.84/cwt. Producers with coverage of $9.50/cwt. will realize indemnity payments of $2,735.38 for each one million pounds enrolled, Dairy Herd Management reported.

Compared to March, the all-milk price fell $0.40/cwt. to $20.70, corn rose $0.03/bu. to $6.70, premium alfalfa hay increased $1.00/ton to $315, and soybean meal fell $27.15/ton to $457.25.

ROSEMONT, IL

Burrito permanent at Taco Bell thanks to Checkoff support

Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito, whose creation was supported by a dairy checkoff food scientist, has become a permanent menu item. The burrito is very “dairy-centric,” featuring a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses in addition to sour cream. A layer of cheese also is grilled around the tortilla to offer a special experience for cheese lovers.

DMI reported that the burrito was brought back three times on a limited basis, but the chain decided it earned a permanent place because of strong customer feedback.

ARLINGTON, VA

Mulhern to step down from NMPF

NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern announced he will retire from his position at the end of this year, concluding a decade of service leading the organization and capping a 45-year career in U.S. agricultural and dairy policy. He returned to Capitol Hill in 1990, to serve as chief of staff to Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl.