Wisconsin FFA members help needy kids get a good night's sleep

MADISON ‒ Most teens can't remember a time when they lacked a comfortable place to lay their heads at night. But according to Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), nearly 3% of children ages 3-17 go without a bed ‒ or even a pillow ‒ to sleep on.

"When Day of Service programs were announced earlier this year, Wisconsin FFA members stepped up. Everyone wanted to be a part of it and all 50 spots were filled within 20 minutes," said Waupun FFA Advisor Tari Costello. "This project is a bit out of the box from what we've traditionally done in the past."

FFA members were eager to get back to work in the Madison community for the first time since 2019. Members fanned out across the community on June 12, putting into action the "living to serve" mantra of the FFA motto. The service projects lead off the Wisconsin FFA Convention housed at the Alliant Energy Center.

A hive of activity

The sounds of power tools echoed across the parking lot of the Alliant Energy Center Monday afternoon as FFA members from the East Troy, Edgerton, Marston, Mondovi, Ricke Lake, Sauk Prairie, Stevens Point, Stratford, and Waupun chapters worked under the direction of Madison SHP volunteers, sanding, drilling, dipping and assembling pre-cut lumber into twin beds.

Casey Klock, president and co-founder of the Madison group, says the need for beds in the Madison area is great.

"Right now the wait list for beds is at 100, and those beds will go as fast as we can deliver then," Klock said. "We don't even advertise and we get at least one request a day for a bed, all through word of mouth."

Klock says that while the majority of those receiving beds hail from low-income households, he says people who find themselves unemployed or underemployed or in the midst of an unforeseen circumstance may find themselves in need as well.

Since its inception in 2012, SHP believes that a bed is a basic need for the propoer physical, emotoinal and mental support that a child needs has expanded to over 250 local chapters across the U.S. (including 17 in Wisconsin), and international branches in Canada, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.

Coming together to fill a need

Costello says the SHP project came up during a brainstorming session among Wisconsin FFA leaders who decided it would be a perfect fit for a service project.

"When you think children not having access to a bed, something we take for granted, it's crazy. Who better than the Wisconsin FFA to help fill that need for kids in this area?" Costello said.

Costello says members of the Waupun Chapter were so excited about the project that they generated $500 and purchased bedding for the soon-to-be-built beds. They went a step further and issued a friendly challenge to the other 250 FFA chapters to bring bedding which will be collected by the Wisconsin Association of FFA.

Klock said donations from local and national sponsors help local SHP chapters meet the demands of their respective communities. Wisconsin FFA sponsor KERRY donated $5,000 to make this week's collaboration with SHP possible. In addition, Ashley Furniture donated mattresses for the beds.

Waupun FFA Chapter President Abel Kooima put his woodworking skills to the test as he wielded a sander.

"I've never had to sleep without a bed so to know so many kids do is eye-opening," Kooima said. "I think our members enjoy getting together and watching our work all come together for something good like this."

During the two work shifts, FFA members manned different stations, sanding and drilling holes into boards that will be assembled into headboards and footboards. The long boards which connect the headboard and footboard and support the mattress needed an additional step.

Wearing rubber gloves, Emma Pronschinske of the Mondovi FFA, dipped the long boards into a vat of vinegar in which steel wool has been dissolved. While the vinegar helps to ward off bed bugs, the vinegar/steel wool mixture creates a patina finish on the wood.

"I've learned a lot during my first Day of Service," Pronschinske said. "It's nice to know that people appreciate what we're doing."

University of Wisconsin River Falls student Norah Ganske is a veteran when it comes to participating in community service projects.

"This project is a lot more hands-on and the fact that we are able to help so much makes it mean a lot more," Ganske said. "I've never heard of Sleep in Heavenly Peace before but I sure wish I could see the reaction of the recipients of these beds."

Working under the white tent with Wisconsin FFA members was Ryan Williamson of Texas who serves on the National FFA Officer team as Western Region Vice President. While Williamson's key role this week is that of a keynote speaker, his is just as comfortable using a drill.

"In my position I get to serve FFA members across the country. But it's really cool to see FFA members giving back to their communities. It's also awesome to see chapters coming together to make an impact," Williamson said. "This is a cool way to be with members in action and if that means picking up a power tool, I'm glad to do that."

Once the headboards are completed, FFA members will brand the bed with a hot iron, leaving the stamp of the SHP logo. The finished long boards and headboards are then loaded into a trailer to be transported to the awaiting recipients.

"When we get to the actual delivery sites, we use light screws to assemble the pieces and then we dress the beds with a mattress, sheet set and pillows. Families will oftentimes help assemble the beds," Klock said. "Sometimes the kids are so excited they're jumping on the bed while others are more subdued. No matter the reaction, we know the needs is there regardless."

Costello hopes that FFA members and leaders will be inspired to take up the cause.

"This is something that a lot of communities around the state do, and hopefully it will generate some interest to go back home to our communities and find out what we can do there as well," she said. "The SHP volunteers love the fact that our kids are willing to jump in with them and participate. How can you not feel good about a project like this?"