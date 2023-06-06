New rule prevents farmers from buying many over-the-counter drugs for their animals

Jan Shepel

Correspondent

LODI ‒ In June 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that all medically important antibiotics that are currently available over the counter (OTC) will be transitioned to prescription only. The change is part of a long-term plan to decrease antibiotic resistance by putting all of those drugs under direct veterinary supervision.

That deadline has arrived for a wide array of drugs currently used on farm livestock. The label changes must occur no later than June 11, 2023 – but some drug manufacturers have made their products prescription-only even sooner to get ahead of the pending changes. Effective this month, all of these “medically important” drugs will be prescription only.

According to an FDA summary, this action ensures that the remaining 4% of medically important antimicrobials (antibiotics) will be used under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian. That small percentage was calculated by weight sold/distributed for use in food-producing animals.

Coping with confusion

This spring some farmers had already come home empty-handed from the farm supply store. Veterinarians tell us that most likely some of these retailers that traditionally sell things like penicillin have let their stock of these products run out. There is word that stores will have the chance to sell these products until they run out, but there may be some confusion over this.

Now these restricted antibiotics can be purchased only through veterinary clinics, veterinary pharmacies or a distributor as long as there is a veterinarian to provide a prescription. Farmers must have a valid “veterinary client patient relationship” or VCPR. This doesn’t mean that a vet needs to personally examine every animal before an antibiotic will be prescribed. But the vet needs to visit the farm and be aware of animal management on that farm before writing a prescription.

Manufacturers are advising veterinarians that the change will be an opportunity for them to help livestock owners assure optimum care for animals as well as improve antibiotic stewardship on their farms. Vets will likely be asked to review animal health and management protocols, discuss disease pressures and prevention measures that can help reduce costly health events.

Dr. Bob Steiner, DVM, a partner in Lodi Veterinary Care in Lodi, said that this is Step 2 in the plan for more “judicious use of antibiotics” that was started in 2019 with the Veterinary Feed Directive or VFD. Farmers may remember that back then it became necessary to have a prescription for things like “crumbles” containing antibiotics fed to a group of calves with pneumonia, for example, and similar uses in livestock. Before the VFD, many times a vet working with the farmer wouldn’t even know that they were using the antibiotic feed additive because farmers could get it at the feed mill or farm store and use it on their own.

He sees the big thing in this round of that ongoing plan as having that relationship with a vet. “This may not be a big thing for farmers who make their living with livestock, but it may be a big thing for hobbyist livestock owners who were used to getting these drugs at the farm store. They won’t be able to do that anymore,” he said. “We will have to visit the farm to establish that VCPR.”

"A good thing for the industry"

Steiner said he looks at the change in several ways. It will likely increase sales that his clinic makes of antibiotics but will likely also increase the number of calls he and the other vets will make to establish the VCPR at small holdings. Some livestock owners may need guidance on proper refrigeration, storage and usage of antibiotics and the vets will provide that.

“That relationship between the livestock owner and the vet is the spirit behind this,” he added. “We are all tasked with giving the guidance that increases meat safety and having that safety will increase consumers’ comfort level with the food system.

“I think this is a good role for us,” Steiner said. “We should be part of that equation. I think maybe it was a little too much ‘Wild West’ before. Overall I think this is probably a good thing for the industry.”

Hard to get

Lodi Veterinary Care is one of the largest veterinary practices in the state with a total of 105 employees, including 25 veterinarians, and divisions handling companion animals, equines and livestock (food animals.)

Steiner said one of the cheapest and best known drugs – penicillin – has been hard to get for some time. There are only one or two makers of it and there have been supply chain issues with getting it made and marketed.

Brand-name products like “Tomorrow” and “Today” cephaspirin benzathine mastitis treatments for dairy cows, are included on the prescription-only list. So are lincomycin hydrochloride, a drug used on swine for arthritis and a group of oxytetracycline-based drugs for cows and swine (LA 200 is one brand.)

Penicillin-based drugs, used for everything from sheep to horses to dairy cows and swine, will also be prescription-only. Sulfamethazine drugs will also be prescription-only; another one farmers may have been used to getting without a prescription is spectinomycin, a scours treatment for swine. Drugs containing tylosin (Tylan 50 and Tylan 200) used in cows for shipping fever, pneumonia, diphtheria and metritis are also now prescription-only.

One popular drug for treating bovine respiratory disease in dairy cattle, calves and veal calves is “Draxxin” which contains tulathromycin. It was approved in 2005. There are now also two FDA-approved generic products containing the same drug – named “Macrosyn” and “Increxxa.” Because all three contain tulathromycin all are considered to be “medically important”.

That drug is important to human medicine and should be used judiciously. It is also on the new prescription-only list.

Conserve for human use

The changes are being made because the drugs in question are used in both humans and animals. As such they are considered “medically important.” The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine evaluates the safety of drugs used in food-producing animals, the impact drug residues have on human intestinal microbiota and the development of antibiotic resistance in people.

Making these important drugs prescription-only means that veterinarians are given the job of slowing the process of bacterial resistance by ensuring that the use of the drugs in animals is more judicious. They get to decide when the use of such drugs is necessary to treat or prevent disease. The idea is that putting some controls on these drugs will preserve their use for people as well as animals.

“Having a valid VCPR is the most important step in preparing for this change,” said Scott King, DVM and executive director of the cattle business segment of Boehringer Ingelheim. “Once a VCPR is established, the veterinarian can help determine the best practice for your herd and provide necessary prescriptions.”

Steiner said that there will be some people who are unhappy about the change. “But this is more in line with what your human doctor would do. We’re supposed to be there for follow up and guidance,” the vet said.

Ionophores, which are used in cattle to improve weight gain and decrease the prevalence of coccidiosis are not affected by this change. While ionophores are considered to be a class of antibiotics – they are used to shift fermentation patterns in the cow’s rumen – they are not classified as bacteriocidal. They don’t kill bacteria; they simply inhibit their functionality and ability to reproduce.

Ionophores – with brand names like Rumensin and Bovatec – do not fall under this new prescription-only regulation.

Animal products like vaccines, teat sealants for dairy cows, dewormers, fly control and nutritional supplements, which are traditionally purchased over the counter (OTC) are also not affected by this change, Steiner said.

Preserving products

There haven’t been many new antibiotic drugs introduced for humans or animals in recent years, so preserving the important drugs that are currently available is even more important. The factors that have slowed development of new antibiotics are scientific, regulatory and financial.

One scientific challenge is that these drugs must find their way to the right place in a patient’s body at a high enough concentration without being toxic to the patient. Another science problem is that the drug must stay in the bacterial cell. It’s expensive and time-consuming to develop a new antibiotic, a process that can take up to ten years.

Poor prospects for profit along with technical difficulties have caused some pharmaceutical companies to abandon their antibiotic development programs.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report issued in 2017, there were only 51 new antibiotics and biologicals in development to treat what the WHO called priority antibiotic-resistant pathogens, tuberculosis and Clostridium difficile. In the report, only eight of these drug candidates were considered to be truly innovative.

Because of this serious lack of innovative antibiotics, health officials for animals and for humans say it is critical to preserve the value of the antibiotics that we have. Resistance will develop to every drug over time, they point out. Restricting antibiotic use in livestock is one step to slow the process of increasing antibiotic resistance.

Many of the antibiotics in use today were isolated from soil microbes. It turns out that this kind of microbe is rather difficult to grow in a lab setting. But now a promising new method to grow bacteria from the soil has allowed scientists to grow about half of the bacteria from soil samples – it was only 1% before.

This method has allowed scientists to isolate a new compound that targets gram-positive bacteria like MRSA – methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. That serious staph infection is difficult to treat because of its resistance to some antibiotics. It is commonly contracted in hospitals and other health-care settings according to the Centers of Disease Control.

Other drugs

In other veterinary drug news, Lidocaine has been in short supply. It is not part of this change to prescription-only for antibiotics. But one veterinary supply retailer told us “We can’t get it”. It is used by veterinarians to block nerve pain for procedures like dehorning calves because it produces nerve-conduction anesthesia. It is also regularly used prior to a “twisted stomach” also called a displaced abomasum (DA) surgery in cows. Those uses are part of the protocols contained in the FARM program – Farmers Assuring Responsible Management.

To deal with the shortage of Lidocaine, Steiner said his practice’s supply team did an excellent job of keeping more in stock than had previously been the case and explored options of getting it from different suppliers.

“I think some of these product shortages are worse than they were during the height of the pandemic,” Steiner said. “I think it’s down to transportation problems and worker shortages.” Another drug that has been in short supply is “Exceed” and it is now back in stock.

Also in veterinary drug news, the sedative Zylazine is set to become a controlled substance by 2024. One of the problems with this drug is that unscrupulous people are blending it with other drugs, like fentanyl, and selling the combo as a recreational drug.