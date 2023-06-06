Stepping up when others need help is what Bob Nash does best

WSF

Bob Nash of Ozaukee County has been named Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Hero of Hope in the organization’s third annual Heroes of Hope campaign.

When disaster struck in Bob Nash’s community, he sprung into action to lend a helping hand. His timely, selfless actions did not go unnoticed as documented in his nomination for the honor.

“(Following a barn fire) Bob was quickly there to help. He coordinated getting heavy equipment in to clean up the debris and found a barn to relocate the cattle that survived the fire. Bob was a true hero that night when his neighbors were dealing with disaster.”

Nash, who works full-time for Ozaukee County as a heavy equipment operator and part-time at Golden E Dairy Farm of West Bend, Wis, recently completed his term as the District 1 Young Farmer and Agriculturist Representative on the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s YFA Committee, where he also served as the chair in 2022. He currently serves as the Ozaukee County Farm Bureau president.

“I am proud to be a part of the agricultural community,” Nash said. “I learned from a young age that farmers need to keep farming no matter what. Stepping up when others need help is the right thing to do and I am humbled to answer the call.”

Heroes of Hope, a subset of the #FarmNeighborsCare campaign, is focused on shedding light on rural heroes who have helped others through a tough time. Heroes of Hope aims to identify people who have helped bring hope to farmers or businesses, either in large or small ways.

Also being recognized as finalists this year are Brenda Statz of Sauk County, Randy Roecker of Sauk County, the Baraboo FFA Chapter of Sauk County and Dan Wiese of Brown County.

As this year’s Hero of Hope, Nash will receive $500 cash, $50 to Kwik Trip and a Culver’s meal package valued at $50. The four remaining finalists will each receive $125 cash, $25 to Kwik Trip and a Culver’s meal package valued at $25. All Heroes of Hope finalists will be recognized in an upcoming issue of Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Rural Route magazine.

The 2023 Heroes of Hope campaign was sponsored by Rural Mutual Insurance Company, Kwik Trip, Culver’s, Josh and Ashleigh Calaway, Lynn Siekmann, and Dave Meihak, Lake and Woods Regional Manager at Rural Mutual Insurance Company.