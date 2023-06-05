Abnormally dry spring brings potential problems for farmers

Rich Kremer

Wisconsin Public Radio

An abnormally dry spring is causing concern for farmers in the southern and northwestern parts of Wisconsin. Some regions have seen up to three inches less rain than normal during the past three months.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's map of Wisconsin shows large swatches of abnormally dry conditions in the northwest and most of the southern half of the state. The far southeastern corner of Kenosha is experiencing a moderate drought.

"It's extremely dry," Kenosha County farmer Randal Rossi said. "We've missed some rains, and we just got to hope for rain. You can't change the weather, you just wait for it to rain. If it don't rain it's going to be a problem."

UW-Extension Crops and Soils Educator for Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties, Jerry Clark, said following a pretty wet period earlier this spring, farmers were able to plant their crops on time when things dried out.

"We are seeing some irrigation already on some lighter soils, not just from the crop management side of it, but from the weed management, just because some of these herbicides need water to activate," Clark said.

That could pose weed management problems for farmers later in the growing season. Clark said the young crop planted this year is searching for water. He said roots will grow deeper into the soil.

This article republished with permission from Wisconsin Public Radio