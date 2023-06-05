Bree Stalsberg, Michael Christensen earn top finishes in dairy essay contest

Wisconsin State Farmer

Elementary schoolers Bree Stalsberg and Michael Christensen's know-how about milk's nutritional benefits earned them both top finishes in their respective divisions in the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom essay contest.

Stalsberg, a student from Fennimore Elementary School in Grant County, won the fourth-grade division, while her co-victor Michael Christensen, of Colfax Elementary School in Dunn County, captured top honored inthe fifth-grade division. They were among 1,800 fourth and fifth grade students from across Wisconsin that were tasked with penning a 500-word essay addressing the theme, “You’re Gonna Need Milk for That – Wisconsin Dairy support our bodies, communities and economy.”

Each year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program hosts an essay contest to engage students in writing, reading and research through the context of food and agriculture. Essays were judged on content, grade-appropriate writing benchmarks, and creativity. This contest is open to all fourth and fifth grade students across the state.

More than just milk by Bree Stalsberg

Every day dairy helps fuel my body, my parents' bank account, and my community. My family relies on dairy more than anything else in the world. Wisconsin is known as Wisconsin's Dairyland. That's why for every meal, I drink milk!

Wisconsin's dairy industry has fueled the lives of my family for generations and still does today! Every night when my family sits down for supper there is an ice cold milk on the table. Drinking milk is very important, it makes your teeth and bones strong. Milk is an excellent source of calcium and twelve essential nutrients. The average dairy cow in Wisconsin produces seven gallons of milk a day. Other dairy products like chocolate milk, cottage cheese, yogurt and cheese are always in our fridge for an easy, healthy snack to fuel my body.

Dairy farmers do business with so many people, even some in my family. My brother milks cows on a local dairy farm. My mom works as a dairy nutritionist, and my dad is an Ag Business instructor. My grandparents have been dairy farmers for nearly 50 years. Every community in Wisconsin benefits from dairy cows. One in nine jobs inWisconsin relies on dairy farmers. If you think of all the people a dairy farmer can see in a day from the milk truck driver, seed dealer, feed delivery person, cow breeder, nutritionist, veterinarian, to milk equipment company. All those businesses rely on dairy farmers for their jobs and livelihoods. For every dollar generated by dairy farming, it turns three to seven times in the economy. When a farmer is making money, everyone is making money.

Wisconsin's 1.27 million cows help generate over 154,000 jobs and create over a billion dollars in state and local taxes. When a farmer pays all of their employees the employees get money to put into their wallets to buy clothing, food and local products. Spending by others helps fuel the economy. Wisconsin's dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion to the economy each year. That's a lot of milk!

I can't imagine our world without milk and the very important dairy farmers. My life and others have been sculpted by the hard working dairy farmers who help take care of the cows and produce milk. That's why with every meal, I'm going to drink milk!

You’re gonna need milk for that by Michael Christensen

Did you know that Wisconsin is America's DairyLand? Wisconsin is a wonderful place to live. There are many reasons I love to live in Wisconsin, one of the main reasons is that I like dairy, and Wisconsin is America's Dairyland. Dairy is very important because it helps fuel us with good food and it helps our community and economy grow, which helps Wisconsin’s. Agriculture grow and makes a circle constantly growing.

Milk is very helpful for our bodies. Milk can come from many different animals such as cows, goats or even sheep. There are numerous types of dairy products. A few products are cheese, milk, yogurt, and ice cream. Wisconsin makes a whole 2.8 billion pounds of cheese per year and in every pound, there is calcium which helps our teeth. Milk contains 8 grams of protein per cup, that's 512 grams of protein per gallon. Cows in Wisconsin produce 2.44 billion pounds of milk a month. Yogurt also includes calcium too. In 5 years, the U.S.A. will make 84.5 billion pounds of ice cream. All these dairy products contain nutrients that help me grow strong and healthy.

Wisconsin agriculture helps the community. Wisconsin’s dairy and agriculture help fundmoney to farmers. The farmers get paid money from the people who buy their products. Then those people sell the product and earn money. Both the farmers and the buyers earn money to purchase items from the community. Those places also get paid, and the cycle continues. That money also will help the neighboring communities and that will help Wisconsin as a state.

Dairy farmers are constantly finding ways to make sure they have a positive, lasting effect on local communities and the planet as a whole. Dairy farms contribute to communities by creating job opportunities. The dairy industry is one of the most regulated industries in agriculture. Farmers take many steps to protect the land, water and air around them. They do this for the well-being of their communities, their cows and their families. They do this because they want to sustain their farm for generations to come.

The overall economic impact of Wisconsin’s dairy industry is bigger than ever. This was reported in 2017 by research professor Steven Deller from the University of Madison, Wisconsin. In conclusion, Wisconsin’s dairy industry has a huge impact on me. Wisconsin is a great place to live. It is the one and only America's Dairyland. Wisconsin fuels ourbodies, community and even our wonderful economy. Go Wonderful Wisconsin Farmers!

The competition is sponsored by Culvers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, WE Energies and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation. Essay entries were judged at the county, district and state levels. Nine district winners were named state finalists and received a prize package including a medal, Wisconsin dairy books, admission to the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center and Culver’s prize pack. The state winner also received a plaque and prizes valued at more than $250.