Ag Briefs: USDA considers ban on chocolate milk in schools

Wisconsin State Farmer

SOUTH CAROLINA

US records 7th ever case of ‘mad cow disease’

A cow at a beef processing facility in South Carolina has tested positive for atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or “mad cow disease,” according to The State.

The cow, which was around 5 years old and brought to the facility from Tennessee, showed signs of the disease and was euthanized “shortly after arriving at the facility,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The animal did not enter the facility.

“This was an isolated case that occurred. The United States has a robust system of safeguards designed to protect human and animal health against BSE. Those safeguards were successful and prevented entry into the public and animal food supply systems,” Michael Neault, South Carolina State Veterinarian and director of Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health told The State.

HORICON, WI

Dodge, FDL Co. summer Twilight Meeting set

Condon Dairy Farm, Horicon, will be the site of the annual Dodge and Fond du Lac County Forage Council's Summer Twilight meeting on June 14. The dairy currently milks Holstein cows in a double 16 rapid exit parlor built in 2015. The family also operates Prospect Ag Services, LLC, which is a full line Precision Planting dealer, Golden Harvest dealer and they also specialize in ag repair.

Keynote speaker at this year’s Twilight meeting is Bill Powel-Smith, Founder and CEO of LandCares, and a GPS Dairy consultant. This program is open to all interested producers and Forage Council Members. For more info call (920) 386-3790 or (920) 929-3171.

WASHINGTON D.C.

USDA considers ban on chocolate milk in schools

A new proposal from the USDA could eliminate flavored milk from school cafeterias. The agency opened a comment request in February for feedback on its proposal to revise long-term school nutrition standards, which includes less added sugars in school lunch and breakfast programs to "reduce children's risk of chronic disease."

USDA is suggests limiting the amount of strawberry and chocolate milk in high schools and banning it altogether in elementary and middle schools. As of time of publication, the USDA had received more than 92,000 comments on the proposal, with opinions from both sides of the debate, CBS News reported.

The proposal is drawing harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers who say the move is an example of government overreach.

MADISON, WI

Registration opens for UW Farm and Industry Short Course

Registration is open for the Farm and Industry Short Course (FISC) at the UW-River Falls this fall. The program had been held at UW-Madison since 1885 but is moving to UW-River Falls for the first time this year. UW-RF will host the 16-week program and will collaborate with UW-Madison and UW-Platteville to provide instruction. The course is limited to 24 students and is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 and run through March 15. A special tuition and housing rate will be offered to students participating in the course during the inaugural year.

MADISON, WI

Farms wages on the rise

During the week of April 10-16, 2023, farms in the Lake Region (Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin), paid hired workers an average rate of $18.72/hr., $1.47 above April 2022. The national average paid to farm workers is $18.08/hr. up 5% from the previoius year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural StatisticsService – Farm Labor report. Nationally, field workers received an average of $17.26/hr. while livestock workers earned $16.71/hr.

WASHINGTON D.C.

AFBF expands right-to-repair initiative with AGCO, Kubota

The American Farm Bureau Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with both Kubota and AGCO, further expanding the Farm Bureau’s initiative to empower farmers and ranchers to make timely, cost-effective repairs on their own equipment.

Following agreements with John Deere and CNH Industrial Brands earlier this year, the AFBF has signed agreements with about 70 percent of agricultural machinery sold in the states, AgDaily reported.

President of the AFBF, Zippy Duvall said these agreements represent ongoing efforts to ensure farmers have access to the tools necessary to keep their equipment running and to keep food on the table for families across America.

MADISON, WI

Enter the '23 World Forage Analysis Superbowl

Entries are being accepted for the World Forage Analysis Superbowl, which is open to all forage producers across North America. The 2023 contest, held in conjunction with World Dairy Expo, is set to award over $26,000 in cash prizes, made possible by generous award sponsors.

The deadline to submit corn silage samples is July 12, while all other entries must be submitted by Aug. 24. The $35 entry fee provides entry into the contest along with a detailed sample analysis that is sent to entrants after judging is complete. Entry forms are available at www.foragesuperbowl.org or by contacting any of the following sponsors.

LISBON, WI

WCGA sponsors '23 competition for WI's best whiskey

Craft distilleries in Wisconsin will once again compete for top honors at a national whiskey tasting competition In St. Louis in August 2. Competition is limited to whiskeys that utilize some corn, which is almost all U.S. craft whiskey.

The 2023 competition will for the first time award a trophy for Top Farmer-Distiller, the top scoring whiskey produced by a distillery whose owner(s) operates a working farm.

MADISON, WI

State elk herd estimated to reach 500 head

Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of elk in the state will grow to about 500 animals by July. The Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing elk to the state in 1995 by importing 25 animals to the Clam Lake region. The agency began another reintroduction effort in 2014 that called for importing up to 150 elk form Kentucky to bolster the Clam Lake herd and start a second herd in Jackson County. According to a presentation DNR biologists have prepared for the agency's board, the Jackson County herd will stand at between 155 to 160 elk by July. The Clam Lake herd should stand at around 355 animals.

BLOOMINGTON, IL

Dry weather complicating herbicide decisions

Dry conditions are complicating some herbicide application decisions across the Midwest. Agronomist Karen Corrigan told Brownfield News that residual herbicides work best when followed by rain within 10 days.

“Most forecasts for the next 10 days don’t have any rain in them, so my advice is to spray the post-application if needed for those weeds that are up and then save the residual for more favorable weather.”

She says many herbicides are formulated to control weeds no taller than 6 inches, so fields that are nearing that height restriction do need a post emergent application, but farmers should also be mindful of the crop stage.

CHICAGO, IL

Land O'Lakes: US carbon farming payouts top $5M in '22

Truterra LLC, the carbon farming and sustainable agriculture unit of Land O'Lakes Inc paid U.S. farmers $5.1 million in 2022 for capturing and storing 262,000 metric tons of carbon via sustainable practices, the company announced on May 24.

The payments to 273 growers enrolled in its carbon program were up from about $4 million paid out in 2021 for sequestering 200,000 tons of carbon, the U.S. farm cooperative said in a release.

MADRID, Spain

Animal rights activists protest octopus farm plans in Spain

Animal rights activists have gathered in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of a large-scale octopus farm. They said Sunday that there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in Spain's Canary Islands.

Protesters showed concern for jailing these solitary clever animals in pools. But the company behind the project claims their scientific research guarantees the welfare of the octopuses whose meat is considered a delicacy in many countries.