Producers to receive crop insurance premium rebates for planting cover crops

DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), received 450 applications for rebates on approximately 145,000 acres of land for a new program offering crop insurance rebates for planting cover crops. DATCP anticipates approximately $725,000 will be awarded in rebates. The application period closed on January 31, 2023.

USDA-RMA is currently reviewing the applications and will work with insurance providers to issue the rebates on producers’ upcoming crop insurance bills. For the producers who applied, all eligible applicants who have an active policy with an approved insurance provider and submitted correct field and acreage information should anticipate receiving the rebate.

In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run crop insurance premium rebate for planting cover crops. For this program, up to $800,000, or 160,000 acres of coverage, could be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022. In his 2023-2025 Biennial Budget, Gov. Evers proposed funding this program annually to build on this bi-partisan success and support producers utilizing cover crop practices.