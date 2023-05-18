Time to enjoy Breakfast on the Farm celebrating June Dairy Month

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsinites of all ages are invited to experience modern dairy farming this June, as farms, businesses, FFA organizations and dairy promotion groups across the state celebrate June Dairy Month by hosting Breakfast on the Farm events.

Residents can choose from 50 events spread across the state whose mission is to focus the spotlight on Wisconsin’s role as America’s Dairyland. During this time, farm families open wide the farm gates giving visitors an up close glimpse of all things dairy: cow comfort, dairy production and sustainability. Many hosts provide tours of the farm and allow guests to view the animals that contribute to the Badger state’s dairy reputation.

Afterwards, visitors sit down for a locally sourced breakfast and perhaps a dish of ice cream to top off the morning.

MAY 27

Adams County Dairy Breakfast, Adams-Friendship Middle School, 420 N. Main St., Adams, WI. 7-11 a.m.

Green County Breakfast on the Farm, DeVoe Family Farm, N266 Twin Grove Rd., Monroe, WI. 6-10 a.m.

JUNE 2-3

To the Moo’n and Beyond – Dairyfest 2023. Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Several locations around Marshfield. 5:30-9:30 a.m.

JUNE 3

Barron County June Dairy Month Breakfast, Cory and Janelle Picknell Family Farm, 790 6 1/2 Ave., Prairie Farm, WI. 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Cows on the Concourse, Madison Capitol Square, 100 Block Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, WI A free family-friendly event that kicks off National Dairy Month in Dane County. Hosted on the Capitol Square, kids and adults can meet and greet cows from local dairy farms. 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Crawford County Dairy Breakfast, Green Valley Farm, Alan and Kathy Flansburgh family, 58153 Hwy 60, Prairie du Chien, WI. 6:00-10:00 a.m.

Iowa County Dairy Breakfast, Arena Cheese, 300 Hwy 14, Arena, WI. 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, Mapletwin Farms LLC, 28521 Navajo Rd., Cashton, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Rock County Dairy Breakfast, Daluge Farm, 3719 County G, Janesville, WI. 6:30-11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni Farm to Fork Breakfast Fundraiser, Wisconsin Dells High School, 1501 Brew Farm Rd., Wisconsin Dells, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

JUNE 4

Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, Collins Dairy LLC, 3789 Hill Rd., Greenleaf, WI. 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

43rd annual Dodge County Dairy Brunch, Gault Valley Farms, W1970 Adams Rd., Neosho, WI. 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, Country Aire Restaurant, 118600 County P, Stratford, WI. 7 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

JUNE 10

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, Kahl Family Farm, 8385 County A, Verona, WI. 7:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Grilled Cheese Day, Olson Farms of Larsen, 6302 County MM, Larsen, WI. 10:11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast, Meylor Family Farms, 15425 County G, Darlington, WI. 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Pepin County Dairy Breakfast, Churchview Dairy, N6294 County V, Durand, WI. 6:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Portage County Dairy Palooza, Feltz’s Dairy Story, 5796 Porter Dr., Stevens Point, WI. 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

32nd Sauk County Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, Brander’s Dairy Farm, E3886 Hwys 14&60, Spring Green, WI. 7:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Monument Rock Jerseys (Vesback Family), E14154 Hwy 82, La Farge, WI. 7:00 – 11:00 a.m.

35th annual Washington County Breakfast on the Farm, Roden Echo Valley, LLC, 5545 Count Y, West Bend, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

JUNE 11

Grant County Dairy Breakfast, Stonefield Historic Site, 12195 County VV, Cassville, WI. 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 .m.

Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast, Merrill Area Recreation Complex, 1100 March Dr., Merrill, WI. 8:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Marquette County June Dairy Breakfast, Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 Main St., Westfield, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, Kohl’s Dairy Farm LLC, 6214 Klaus Lake Rd., Gillett, WI. 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, Vande Hei Dairy Farm, N8370 County Y, Seymour, WI. 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

42nd annual Richland County Dairy Breakfast, Red Brae Dairy, Armbruster Family, Muscoda, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

JUNE 17

Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch, Darian Acres, W4598 County G, Rio, WI. 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm, Bears Grass Dairy, S8495 County V, Augusta, WI. 7:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Pierce County Dairy Breakfast, Maple Bud Farm, Erlandson Family, N5718 530th St., Ellsworth, WI. 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Rusk County June Dairy Breakfast, Rusk County Fairgrounds, W8323 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. 7:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Breakfast on the Farm, Hickory Lawn Dairy Farm, N2957 Hickory Grove Rd., Cascade, WI. 7:00 – 12:00 p.m.

JUNE 17-18

Watertown Agri-Business Club’s Breakfast on the Farm, Zwieg’s Maple Acres, N947 Plover Rd., Clyman, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

JUNE 18

2023 Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, Salentine Homestead Dairy, E1669 County A, Luxemburg, WI. 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

26th annual Marshfield FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast, Nasonville Dairy, 10898 Hwy 10, Marshfield, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, Miller Farms, N9610 County M, Pickett, WI. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Breakfast on the Farm, Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwege, WI. 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

JUNE 24

Auburndale FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, Auburndale High School shop, 10629 North Rd., Auburndale, WI, sit down or drive-thru. 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Buffalo County Dairy Breakfast, DS Farms, Danzinger Family, Alma, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

29th annual Dunn County Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, Maple Hills Dairy, N12588 190th St., Boyceville, WI, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy, 216601 Wescott Ave. Stratford, WI. 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 County H, Franksville, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

JUNE 25

42nd Colby Dairy Breakfast, Harmony Holsteins, Todd and Jessica Ertl, W1455 County K, Unity, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Calumet County Sundae on a Dairy Farm, Shiloh Dairy LLC, N8681 Bastian Rd., Brillion, WI. 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fond du Lac County Breakfast on the Farm, Forest Ridge Holsteins, W2133 Randellen La., Eden, WI. 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, Elroy Fairgrounds Entertainment tent, Elroy, WI. 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm, Van De Walle Farms, W8303 West 22nd Rd., Crivitz, WI. . 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

39th annual Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, Synergy Family Dairy, W2285 County S, Pulaski, WI. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

JULY 2

42nd annual Sevastopol FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, NE Wisconsin Antique Power Association threshee grounds, 5005 Country View Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI. 6:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

AUGUST 12

St.Croix County Farm City Day, Jeff and Jerry Croes Farm, 220th St., Deer Park, WI. 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.