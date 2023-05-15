Who let the cows out at Cows on the Concourse?

Emily Matzke

Organizers of the annual Cows on the Concourse event are excited to bring cows back to downtown Madison for their event, which is held on Saturday, June 3, 2023. This free, family-friendly event, themed “Who Let the Cows Out,” kicks off National Dairy Month celebrations in Dane County.

The event will take place just off the Capitol Square on the 100 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cows on the Concourse gives community members the unique opportunity to get close to Wisconsin dairy cows and calves right in the heart of downtown Madison. Attendees will also be able to enjoy hot grilled cheese sandwiches, a dairy scavenger hunt and visit with Wisconsin dairy farmers.

“Who let the cows out? Dane County Dairy Farmers did! We can’t wait to return to Madison with our cows to meet with consumers and share about Wisconsin dairy,” said Sydney Flick, Cows on the Concourse Chair. “We know that not every Wisconsinite gets the opportunity to meet Wisconsin dairy cows and learn about our dairy heritage so we bring the cows to you. We’ll have fun activities for the whole family and delicious dairy treats, of course.”

Beyond meeting Wisconsin dairy cows in real life, attendees can meet Wisconsin dairy farmers, enjoy entertainment on the main stage and visit the Education Zone to learn more about Wisconsin dairy.

Held the first Saturday in June, Cows on the Concourse offers a free, family-friendly event for all ages and serves as one of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s premier, annual events. Cows on the Concourse is open to the public and offers attendees a chance to learn about the dairy community. For further event details, visit http://www.danecountydairy.com/cows-on-the-concourse or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.