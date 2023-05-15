21 Wisconsin dairy companies awarded Dairy Processor Grants

WSF

Out of the 38 applications submitted by state dairy companies vying for grant monies, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection awarded Dairy Processor Grant to 21 companies.

Successful grant proposals ranged from cheesemaker training and waste reduction to cybersecurity and plant modernization. The purpose of these grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.

“This is America’s Dairyland, and as one of the most significant components of our statewide economy, investing in our dairy processors’ ability to update and modernize their operations to keep up with demand and compete in a 21st-century economy isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a necessity,” said Gov. Evers. “We were proud to receive bipartisan support for additional funding for our Dairy Processor Grant Program in our last budget, and I urge the Legislature to join me in again investing in this critical program to ensure the continued success of Wisconsin’s dairy processors across the state for years to come.”

A total of $400,000 was available for this year’s Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. DATCP received 38 grant requests totaling more than $1.5 million.

“Dairy processors are key to Wisconsin’s position as a national and global leader in the dairy industry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Our processors are constantly adapting, and it is clear that demand for these grants that support innovation is high.”

As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature increased the available funding for Dairy Processor Grants to promote innovation and improve profitability throughout Wisconsin’s dairy industry. To address the fact that there is more demand than available funds, Gov. Evers’ current budget proposes an increase in funding for Dairy Processor Grants.

The Dairy Processor Grant recipients and their planned projects are:

Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain ‒ Invest in a tanker activity tracker system.

‒ Invest in a tanker activity tracker system. Chalet Cheese Cooperative, Monroe ‒ Create a marketing development plan.

‒ Create a marketing development plan. Eau Galle Cheese Factory LLC, Durand ‒ Invest in a wastewater treatment plant.

‒ Invest in a wastewater treatment plant. Family Dairies USA, Madison ‒ Conduct a feasibility study for the ownership of a conversion facility.

‒ Conduct a feasibility study for the ownership of a conversion facility. Harmony Cheese LLC, Stratford ‒ Make processing improvements.

‒ Make processing improvements. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe ‒Invest in cybersecurity for cheese plants.

‒Invest in cybersecurity for cheese plants. Landmark Creamery LLC, Paoli ‒ Invest in expansion and modernization.

‒ Invest in expansion and modernization. Marieke House of Gouda LLC, Eau Claire ‒Invest and model for distance retail and remote sales.

‒Invest and model for distance retail and remote sales. Nasonville Dairy Inc., Marshfield ‒ Facilitate expansion and audit assistance.

‒ Facilitate expansion and audit assistance. Roelli Cheese Co. Inc., Shullsburg ‒ Invest in cheesemaker training and expansion.

‒ Invest in cheesemaker training and expansion. Rosewood Dairy, Sturgeon Bay ‒ Fund installation of a wastewater tank.

‒ Fund installation of a wastewater tank. Terry Woods LTD, Walworth ‒ Purchase comprehensive responsive software package.

‒ Purchase comprehensive responsive software package. Safety Fresh Foods LLC, Plymouth ‒ Invest in waste reduction and innovation.

‒ Invest in waste reduction and innovation. Scoops Ice Cream, Chilton ‒ Invest in expansion and modernization.

‒ Invest in expansion and modernization. Uplands Cheese, Dodgeville ‒ Develop new cheese plant engineering.

‒ Develop new cheese plant engineering. V&V Supremo, Browntown ‒ Invest in a plant modernization project.

‒ Invest in a plant modernization project. Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield ‒ Invest in flavor labels and expansion.

‒ Invest in flavor labels and expansion. Westby Cooperative Creamery, Westby ‒ Develop packaging redesign.

‒ Develop packaging redesign. Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Inc., Theresa ‒ Invest in plant modernization.

‒ Invest in plant modernization. Winona Foods, Inc., Green Bay ‒ Invest in a leak detection system.

‒ Invest in a leak detection system. Wisconsin Whey Protein, Turtle Lake ‒ Complete dryer modification project at Turtle Lake plant.

Since 2014, DATCP has received 199 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $7 million. DATCP has funded 106 of those proposals, totaling $2 million.