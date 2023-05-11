FFA Stars Over Wisconsin finalists announced

Twenty-four candidates vying for the most prestigious awards presented to FFA members at the state level have been announced.

Four FFA members will be honored as 'Stars Over Wisconsin' during the fifth general session at the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

During the week of the convention, June 12-15, the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs of the State FFA Star finalists will be on display in the lobby of the Exhibition Hall, detailing the tremendous amount of time and effort that finalists put into their projects.

Finalists for the State Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience will gather on stage to learn which of them will be selected to stand atop the podium in the Stars Over Wisconsin contest.

Candidates for each of these respective awards are:

Star in Agribusiness

Star Agribusiness Award that recognizes students who have taken an active role in owning and operating their own business.

Vying for this award is Jacob Harbaugh, Clintonville and Ella Woodsworth, Shullsburg.

Star in Agricultural Placement

The Star in Agriculture Placement Award recognizes students who have logged numerous hours at an agriculture related business.

Vying for this award is Courtney Glenna, Amery; Aidan Januska, Elkhorn; Olivia Bramstedt, Howards Grove; Ethan Lulich, Mauston; Joseph Robinson, Mineral Point; Lora Korth, New London; Rhett Nelson, Waupaca; Taylor Flyte, Westfied; Ava Johnson, Weyauwega-Fremont; and Bethany Magdanz, Weyauwega-Fremont .

Star Farmer

The Star Farmer Award recognizes students who have expanded their knowledge and own/operate an agricultural related enterprise where they have mastered skills in production, finance and ownership management.

Vying for this award is: Mackaylah Waibel, Barron; Jacob Harbaugh, Clintonville; Ashley Strupp, Hartford; Emma Bangart, Marshfield; Ethan Lulich, Mauston; Joseph Robinson, Mineral Point; Lora Korth, New London; Nathan Seitz, Pulaski; Paul Loosen, Slinger; and Talena Sprecher, Ithaca.

Star in Agriscience

The Star in Agriscience Award recognizes the students who have created and developed their own science experience, conducted research and evaluated results using scientific data and technology.

This year's finalists are Henry Koerner, Big Foot FFA and Cole Pederson, New Auburn.