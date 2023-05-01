How to support farmers during May Beef Month

WI Beef Council

It’s time to fire up the grill and say ‘thank you’ to our farmers and ranchers during May Beef Month.

May Beef Month is a celebration of all who help craft nutritious, versatile beef products from the farmers to processors, truck drivers, grocery stores, and more. All play a crucial role in Wisconsin’s heritage, economy, and future.

Wisconsin has a robust beef industry, ranking ninth in the nation for the number of cattle and calves that call the Badger state home, 3.4 million total. The value of those cattle and calves to the state is almost double Wisconsin’s food grains, vegetables and melons, and fruits and nuts combined when comparing cash receipts.

Whether it’s a Ribeye Steak on the grill or a Chuck Roast for the family, customers are choosing beef. In fact, per capita consumption of beef and veal was over 59 pounds in 2022. That’s 236 quarter-pound burgers!

This May Beef Month, there are many ways to celebrate:

Attend a May Beef Moth event: Keep an eye out for a local steak fry in the area. Or join the Wisconsin Beef Council for the 3 rd Annual Burgers & Buns Fun Run with both a virtual option and an in-person opportunity at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc on Saturday, May 20. The Wisconsin Beef Council is also teaming up with The Capital Times to host Madison Burger Week May 19-26. Taste test burgers at participating restaurants and vote for your favorite.

Stay up to date with the latest recipes and beef industry news at www.beeftips.com