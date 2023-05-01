FTD returns to Clinton Farms in Waupaca County for 2025 show

The Clinton family will once again host the state's largest outdoor agricultural show when the 71st Wisconsin Farm Technology Days returns to Waupaca County in 2025. According to show officials, Clinton Farms is the first farm to host FTD across four generations.

The 2025 host family members, Jim and Sue Clinton, Carrie (Clinton) Griepentrog and Brad Clinton, owners of Clinton Farms in Bear Creek, Wis., are following a family tradition established by Roland (Joe) and Dorothy Clinton when the couple hosted the 25th show, then called Farm Progress Days.

Twenty-five years later, Jim and Sue Clinton would take over hosting duties for the 50th show in 2003, the first year the show was called Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

They’ll be joined in hosting duties Aug. 5-7, 2025 by Carrie’s son Payton, representing the family's fourth generation.

“The Clintons hosting Farm Tech Days for the third time across four generations is a powerful story about the evolution and resilience of Wisconsin farming,” said Mel Pittman, Chair of the Board, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. “Visitors and exhibitors will have an incredible opportunity to see how this family farm has modernized for future generations.”

Progress over time

In 1978, Joe and Dorothy farmed 320 acres with 300 head of cattle. Prior to the opening of the 25th show, the couple constructed a machine shed, garage and shop to the operation. Show-goers were treated to field demonstrations focused on forage harvesting and oats. A stationary stack former was demonstrated, a sawmill produced cedar shingles, and field plots featured alfalfa, legume, and grass varieties.

By the time the show returned to Clinton Farms 25 years in 2003, the operation had undergone a noticeable transformation. The number of crops farmed expanded from 320 acres to 2,300. The family used a flat barn parlor with a double six design to milk a herd of 150 cows. The family continued to raise dairy replacements and as well as 100 head of steers.

According to the FTD website, the second generation of Clintons grew corn, soybeans, 300 acres of alfalfa and 100 acres of cabbage. Also added to the farm was a new 200,000-bushel grain handling system and storage facility. Farm demonstrations included alfalfa harvesting and global positioning system (GPS) equipment.

Still growing, evolving

The number of cows being milked on the home operation has expanded since they last hosted the show 23 years ago. Today the family milks 750 cows, a number they expect to push up to 1,000 head by the time the 2025 show opens in August 2025. The cows are currently milked on a Waikato 50-stall rotary milking parlor ‒ the first in Wisconsin ‒ that was built in 2019.

Future plans also include adding to the existing freestall barn and building a pre- and post- fresh barn.

FTD officials say early show plans include wheat and forage harvesting demonstrations, viewing of the rotary parlor in action and active farmer seminars/tours focusing on manure storage, livestock building design, maternity and calf care and feed storage. A child safe play area and potential tractor pull are in the planning stages.

Upcoming FTD shows

Sauk County is the site of this year's 2023 FTD show "Full Steam Ahead", which will be held on the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Grounds in Baraboo, Wis., July 18 – 20. The show will move to Chippewa County in 2024 and will be held on the Country/Rock Fest Grounds in Cadott, Wis., Aug. 13 – 15.