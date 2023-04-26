NEWS

UW-River Falls students hit the road to learn more about dairy industry

Michelle Stangler
Correspondent

Members of the UW-River Falls Dairy Club, one of the largest dairy clubs in the nation, recently traveled to New York state, with stops along the way in southern Wisconsin and Ohio, to visit genetic dairy farms and related industries. During the trip, members of the dairy community at dairy farms Reyncrest, Oakfield Corners Dairy and Currie Holsteins, shared their time and knowledge in helping the upcoming generation.

Members if the UW-River Falls Dairy Club visit the Ohio State University jersey herd. The Columbus, Ohio-based university is anticipating a multi-million dollar project will help educate more students of all ages using robotic milkers and a spectator window.
Oakfield Corners Dairy in Oakfield, New York, milks its cows in a state-of-the-art 72-stall carousel parlor.
UW-River Falls students learn about the various partnership that operate within Barbland Dairy in Fabius, New York. Collectively, the partnered farms milk approximately 10,000 cows and manage 4,000 acres of land together. management.
The UW-River Falls Dairy Club visited many dairy farms, including Reyncrest Farm, located in Corfu, New York. The unique roof in this cattle barn helps to keep animals warmer during the drastic temperatures seen in New York winters.