UW-River Falls students hit the road to learn more about dairy industry

Michelle Stangler

Correspondent

Members of the UW-River Falls Dairy Club, one of the largest dairy clubs in the nation, recently traveled to New York state, with stops along the way in southern Wisconsin and Ohio, to visit genetic dairy farms and related industries. During the trip, members of the dairy community at dairy farms Reyncrest, Oakfield Corners Dairy and Currie Holsteins, shared their time and knowledge in helping the upcoming generation.