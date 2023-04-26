Farmer aims to dispel stigma surrounding mental health challenges and suicide

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

TOMAH – Why is it a woman can cry over little things but a guy can watch his best buddy die next to him (in a war) and he’s supposed to “be stoic?”

That’s the question Jeff Ditzenberger posed to attendees of the recent AgrAbility Summit in Tomah.

Ditzenberger is the founder of a mental health resource based in Green County known as T.U.G.S., an acronym that stands for Talking, Understanding, Growing and Supporting.

A former Navy man who served on a refueling ship on which the potential for disaster caused him anxiety, he says the name of his mental health organization is also appropriate because when he finally had the opportunity to get off the ship and return to a Naval base on land, the big ship was only able to take them so far and it was a Tug Boat that brought them safely to shore.

Ditzenberger says he got to thinking about why life couldn’t be like a tug boat. Having something to guide you through treacherous waters or tight spaces. That analogy was the seed for the non-profit TUGS: was that even big ships need little ships at times.

The Navy veteran says his military and battle experience wasn't the sole stressor in his lifetime. During his childhood, Ditzenberger confides that he was physically and emotionally abused by his dad. He shared that at age 17 he struck a deer while driving his dad’s truck, causing the vehicle to overturn several times. Although he survived the crash, Ditzenberger says his father's anger of the damage to his truck and unconcern for his condition made a lasting impact on the teen.

That same night he packed his belongings, got on his motorcycle and left home, enlisting in the Navy. Marrying his high school sweetheart, Ditzenberger says the newlyweds spent just 32 days together of their first year of marriage due to his deployment on a ship during the Gulf War.

Following his stint in the military, he returned to work at a cheese plant while also working for a local farmer. He says his anxiety continued and was exacerbated by marital problems. He began drinking heavily.

He tried on several occasions to talk with his male friends about his anxiety but he was told “suck it up, buttercup.” That’s when he began to realize that men were supposed to be tough and sequester their emotions. He sought out a therapist but encountered a long wait time for services. In the meantime, he discovered that his wife had been cheating on him.

That’s when he walked into an abandoned house near his farm and set it ablaze in an attempt to commit suicide. He went so far as writing a suicide note that he placed in his pocket, later realizing his message would go unread if it burned with him in the fire. As the walls around him were consumed by flames, he changed his mind, walking out of the burning structure and calling the fire department.

The day after the fire he was called to the fire department to speak with a detective. Officials knew he had started the fire and gave him the choice of being arrested or being committed to a mental institution.

“Making the choice to go to the mental ward was one of the first good choices I made in my life. There was no judgement there. I could talk about my feelings without being told to suck it up,” he said.

While he was eventually charged with the arson, Ditzenberg says he never divulged that lighting the fire was a suicide attempt.

“Through all of these things I presented the classic signs of depression and a suicidal mentality but no one paid any attention. Back then those things were just not talked about,” he said.

Ditzenberger stresses the importance of seeking help and said the suicide help line is one of the most important things a person considering suicide can utilize.

He notes that it took him seven weeks to plan his suicide. It wasn’t a rash decision. "I gave numerous signs but no one asked anything."

TUGS was founded in 2013 with a singular mission: address the stigma surrounding mental health challenges and suicide, particularly among those members of society who find it most difficult to accept and express their very real personal struggles and professional frustrations. The group works directly with individuals and in partnership with other community groups to promote both mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Veterans, firefighters, police and social workers were all on board with getting the organization going. TUGS helps someone who is having trouble find someone they can talk to. Ditzenberger personally talks with the farmers they serve because he understands farmers and their language and knows they spend more time alone than those in other lines of work.

“During COVID there was a 918% increase in calls to the suicide hot line. The biggest problem people faced was ‘I have no one to talk to.’ Office workers were forced to work at home and kids who were able to escape an abusive home life by attending school were stuck at home with the abuse.”

So how can someone tell if another is in trouble? The first is attitude changes, Ditzenberger says.

“In the past when a guy mentioned having a problem his friends would say, ‘Lets have a drink’ or ‘suck it up.’ What you should say is, ‘Do you want to talk about it?’ or ‘Sorry to hear that. What can I do to help?’”

He also points out that just because a person is smiling or joking in public does not mean that person is not suffering inside and is likely hiding the emotions. He uses as an example comedian and philanthropist Robin Williams who was all about smiles but still committed suicide.

“PTSD (Posttraumatic Stress Disorder) is not just a veteran’s diagnosis. It comes from parental abuse, bullying, anything that destroys a person’s self-esteem.”

He points out that it is important to let people know they have purpose. He stressed taking the time to really listen to how they are doing. Referring them to someone who can help is also important.

"It doesn’t always have to be a mental health doctor. It can be a friend, a favorite teacher, a coach or a pastor. And make sure to follow up with them and let them know it’s OK to not be OK. You matter.”

He likens those struggling to a 'crumpled, dirty, spit on $20 bill.'

"Straighten it out and it still has value," he said. "In a world where you can be absolutely anything you want, be kind and ask questions.”