Trio of Wisconsin dairy youth named DJM semifinalists

Wisconsin State Farmer

Three Wisconsin women are among a dozen semifinalists who are vying for the highest honor bestowed on members of the National Junior Holstein Association.

Holstein Association USA’s 2023 Distinguished Junior Member (DJM) award recognizes youth ages 17-21, for their commitment to the Holstein breed and involvement in a variety of agriculture related activities.

2023 Distinguished Junior Member Semifinalists from the Badger state include: Ainsely Noble of Lancaster, Lauren Siemers, Kiel and Madeline Hensel of Pittsville.

Other semifinalists include:

The 2023 Distinguished Junior Member Semifinalists are: Caroline Arrowsmith, Peach Bottom, PA; Emory Bewley, Susquehanna, PA; Molly Cessna, Clearville, PA; Quinn Dum, Elliottsburg, PA; Kylie Konyn, Escondido, CA; Jacob Schaefer, Little Falls, MN; Abigail Stoltzfus, Berlin, PA; Gary Young, Chehalis, WA and Kelsey Zepp, New Windsor, MD.

Young Distinguished Junior Member Finalists

Three Wisconsin youth are among eight Junior Holstein Members been selected for Holstein Association USA's annual Young Distinguished Junior Member (YDJM) competition. The Young Distinguished Junior Member award is the highest honor given to members of the National Junior Holstein Association, ages 9 to 16.

Representing Wisconsin at the national competition are: Cathryn Gunst, Pine River; Christopher Gunst, Pine River and Dylan Ryan, Fond du Lac.

Other 2023 Young Distinguished Junior Member Finalists are: Sarah Craun, Mount Crawford, VA; Kiara Konyn, Escondido, CA; Mykel Mull, Chowchilla, CA; Jesslyn Risser, Lebanon, PA and Alexis Schultz, Marion, NY.

Launched in 2004, these awards recognize the accomplishments of these young, aspiring dairy leaders. Youth members are selected based on their dedication to working with Registered Holsteins, achievements and leadership in Holstein activities, and school and community involvement.

The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges based on their knowledge of the dairy industry and participation in Holstein, dairy, and other activities. Their ability to be a good role model for other youth and positive spokesperson for the dairy industry were also taken into consideration.

The DJM and YDJM finalists will be honored at the National Holstein Convention being held June 23 to June 27, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky.