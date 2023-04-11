6 busted in $1M 'Got milk?' theft ring

Wisconsin State Farmer

Got milk? How about got jail time? That's what suspects involved in a dairy products theft ring are facing after Miami-Dade Police arrested the alleged actors.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the suspects were all employees of Island Dairy, a milk distributor for McArthur Dairy, a milk and dairy products company in Miami. Through the investigation christened 'Operation Got Milk', police learned that since October 2021, the employees involving a dispatcher and drivers, schemed to steal more than $925,000 worth of milk and $350,000 worth of crates.

CBS Miami reported that the dispatcher padded milk orders for his accomplices' delivery routes. After Island Dairy became suspicious over irregularities in delivery, police conducted video surveillance which showed the drivers would deviate from their routes and unload the extra product into an awaiting truck.

According to court records, the men have been charged with grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.